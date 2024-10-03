2024 Kia Carnival Launched In India, Priced At Rs 63.90 Lakh

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 01:20 PM By Rohit for Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival nameplate has made a comeback in India after a hiatus since the second-gen model was discontinued in mid 2023

It’s available in a single fully loaded Limousine Plus variant, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

Design highlights include 4-piece LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Cabin features a 3-row seating layout and a single black and brown theme option.

Features on board include two sunroofs, dual 12.3-inch displays, and level-2 ADAS.

Offered with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed AT.

After being on a break, the Kia Carnival moniker has returned to the Indian market, now in the facelifted fourth-generation version. Kia had opened bookings for the premium MPV since mid-September 2024 for Rs 2 lakh both online and at its dealerships. The new Carnival is available in a single fully loadede Limousine Plus variant priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

New Kia Carnival Exterior

The India-spec 2024 Kia Carnival looks identical to the facelifted fourth-gen model sold globally. It features the carmaker’s new design language, comprising a prominent grille (featuring chrome embellishments), vertically stacked 4-piece LED headlights, and connected LED DRLs.

In profile, it has retained the power-sliding doors for rear passengers from the second-gen Carnival that was sold in India. Other exterior highlights include fresh 18-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lights.

New Kia Carnival Interior

The 2024 India-spec Kia Carnival’s interior is also similar to that of the model sold in international markets. It comes in a 3-row layout with captain seats in the second row and a bench seat in the last row. Kia is offering the new MPV in a single tan and brown cabin theme.

In terms of equipment, it gets two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the instrumentation), and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). It also features a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat. Kia is also offering the Carnival with two single-pane sunroofs, 3-zone auto AC, a powered tailgate, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Passenger safety is ensured by 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). It also gets level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring front collision warning and lane keep assist.

New Kia Carnival Engine And Gearbox Option

The new India-spec Carnival is offered with a single engine-gearbox option, details of which are given in the table below:

Specifications 2.2-litre Diesel Power 193 PS Torque 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT

Kia offers the international-spec Carnival with multiple powertrain choices, including a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm).

New Kia Carnival Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto, while serving as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.

