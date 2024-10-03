Kia EV9 Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Crore

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 01:10 PM By Shreyash for Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is the flagship electric SUV from the Korean automaker in India which offers a claimed driving range of up to 561 km

It’s based on the E-GMP platform which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

On the outside, it gets a digital lighting pattern on the grille and star map LED DRLs.

Inside, it gets a minimalist floating dashboard design along with a triple screen setup.

The second-row seats also feature 8-way power adjustment and massage function.

Also comes with dual sunroofs, relaxation function front and second-row seats, and level 2 ADAS.

Uses a 99.8 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of over 500 km.

Gets a dual motor setup which makes 384 PS and 700 Nm, powering all four wheels.

After almost one and half years since its global debut, the Kia EV9 has been launched in India, priced at Rs 1.30 crore (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The EV9 is based on the E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The flagship Kia EV offering is sold as a completely built unit (CBU) in India.

Design

Although the EV9 has a boxy, SUV-like silhouette, it still looks futuristic thanks to modern LED lighting elements. Up front, it gets digital pattern lighting integrated into the grille, vertically aligned headlight setup featuring LED DRLs called star map lighting, which creates an animated lighting pattern. The EV9 also has a tapered roof line, while at the rear it gets vertically stacked LED tail lights, along with a blacked out bumper with a silver skid plate.

Cabin & Features

Inside, the Kia EV9 features a floating dashboard design finished in black, which looks minimalist. Its triple screen setup is one of the major highlights, including two 12.3-inch screens integrated together by a 5.3-inch climate control display between the two displays. Below the central screen, there are virtually hidden-type touch-input controls on the dashboard panel for start/stop, climate control and ventilation system, media and other settings.

Other features onboard the India-spec EV9 include individual sunroofs for first and second row, digital IRVM (inside rear view mirror), relaxation feature for first and second row seats with leg support, and 64-colour ambient lighting. The second-row of the EV9 offers captain seats with 8-way power adjustment and massage function.

The EV9’s safety kit includes multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This electric SUV has already scored a 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP and ANCAP crash tests.

Powertrain Details

The India-spec EV9 comes with a 99.8 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 99.8 kWh Claimed Range Up to 561 km (ARAI-MIDC Full) No. of Electric Motors 2 Power 384 PS Torque 700 Nm Acceleration (0-100kmph) 5.3 seconds Drive Type AWD (All-wheel-drive)

ARAI - Automotive Research Association of India

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Kia’s flagship electric SUV supports up to 350 kW DC fast charging, enabling its battery pack to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes. The EV9 features a V2L (vehicle-to-load) function, allowing you to power external devices using the car's battery.

Price & Rivals

In India, the Kia EV9 is an affordable alternative to the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

