2024 Citroen C3 Aircross Christened Aircross SUV, Prices Now Start From Rs 8.49 Lakh

Modified On Sep 30, 2024 02:44 PM By Dipan for Citroen Aircross

With the update, it has a new name, new features and another engine option

Updated Citroen Aircross Launched

  • 2024 Citroen Aircross now gets LED projector headlights, auto AC and six airbags.

  • The dashboard comes in the same black and grey theme but now features some soft-touch materials.

  • Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch driver’s display and height-adjustable driver’s seat have been retained.

  • The safety suite includes six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors and TPMS.

  • The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS/115 Nm), offered with the C3 hatchback, is now also being offered with the Aircross.

The updated Citroen C3 Aircross was showcased during the Basalt’s launch in India with new features like LED projector headlights, six airbags and auto AC. The French carmaker has now christened it the Aircross SUV and has launched it with prices starting from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Let us take a detailed price list of the updated Aircross:

Variants

Old Price

New Price

Difference

You

Rs 8.49 lakh

New Variant

Plus

Rs 9.99 lakh

New Variant

Dhoni Edition

Rs 11.82 lakh

Discontinued

You Turbo MT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Discontinued

Plus Turbo MT

Rs 11.61 lakh

Rs 11.95 lakh

+Rs 34,000

Plus Turbo MT (5+2 seater)

Rs 11.96 lakh

Rs 12.30 lakh

+Rs 34,000

Max Turbo MT

Rs 12.26 lakh

Rs 12.70 lakh

+Rs 44,000

Max Turbo MT (5+2 seater)

Rs 12.61 lakh

Rs 13.05 lakh

+Rs 44,000

Plus Turbo AT

Rs 12.91 lakh

Rs 13.25 lakh

+Rs 34,000

Max Turbo AT

Rs 13.56 lakh

Rs 14 lakh

+Rs 44,000

Max Turbo AT (5+2 seater)

Rs 13.91 lakh

Rs 14.35 lakh

+Rs 44,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us take a look at what the updated Aircross SUV has on offer:

What’s New

Updated Citroen Aircross gets LED projector headlights

Apart from the new name, it gets new LED projector headlights, replacing the previous reflector-based halogen units. This model continues to feature 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the same exterior design as before.

Updated Citroen Aircross dashboard

The dashboard layout is the same, but it now has some soft-touch materials. In terms of features, the update brings in 6 airbags (as standard), auto AC with rear vents, and electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors). The power window switches for the rear seats have been relocated from the centre console to the door armrests.

A new 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, that is offered with the C3 hatchback, is also being offered with the Aircross SUV now, the details of which are mentioned in the table below.

Updated Citroen Aircross gets auto AC

While these updates are more than welcome and make the C3 more appealing, features such as keyless entry with push button start and cruise control are still missing. 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Automatic Variants Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

Other Features and Safety Tech

The Citroen Aircross SUV continues to offer key features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, steering-mounted audio controls, day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror) and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Updated Citroen Aircross gets six airbags

In terms of safety, it now comes with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

Powertrain Options

The powertrain options have also been updated. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol 

Power

82 PS

110 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm*

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic 

*The Aircross’ turbo variants produce 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

The Citroen Aircross SUV rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Honda Elevate. Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt can be considered stylish and SUV-coupe alternatives to the Aircross.

