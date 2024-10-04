MG Windsor EV Racks Up Over 15,000 Bookings On The First Day

Published On Oct 04, 2024 04:46 PM By Ansh for MG Windsor EV

This is the highest single day bookings number for any electric car on sale in India till date

Bookings commenced on October 3 and it received 15,176 bookings in 24 hours.

The booking amount for the Windsor EV is Rs 11,000.

Its prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India) if opted for the battery rental program.

You have to pay Rs 3.5 per km for the battery if opting for the BaaS programme.

If buying without the rental program, prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Gets a 38 kWh battery pack with a single motor setup and offers a claimed range of 332 km.

The MG Windsor EV was launched recently and its bookings opened on October 3. Within 24 hours, the electric crossover garnered 15,176 bookings, which is the highest for any EV on sale in the Indian market till date. Its bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000, and if you are interested in the Windsor EV, here is everything you need to know.

Battery Pack & Range

The MG Windsor EV is being offered with a 38 kWh battery pack, that is mated to a single electric motor powering the front wheels, and offers a claimed range of 332 km. Here are the specifications.

Battery Pack 38 kWh Electric Motor Power 136 PS Electric Motor Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 332 km

This battery pack also supports DC fast charging of up to 45 kW, using which its battery pack can be charged from 0-80 percent in around 55 minutes. It also supports AC charging, the 0-100 percent charging times of which are mentioned below.

3.3 kW AC Charging 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Charging 6.5 hours

Features & Safety

MG offers the Windsor EV with features like a 15.6-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, 6-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a 9-speaker Infinity sound system.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Driven: Here’s What We Liked And Disliked About This EV

For passenger safety, it gets 6 standard airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill start and descent assist, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera.

Battery Rental Program

You can buy the Windsor EV in two ways. You can either buy it as a whole car, or you can buy it with the battery rental program. MG’s BaaS (Battery as a service) allows you to buy the Windsor EV without paying for the battery pack which thus results in a much lower starting price, and rent the battery pack for an additional per km cost. For the Windsor EV, you can rent the battery pack at Rs 3.5 per km, and you have to pay for every 1,500 km driven.

Note: The cost per km and the payment cycle may differ depending on your financier. Contact your nearest MG dealership for more information.

Price & Rivals

Introductory, ex-showroom Price Variant With Battery Rental Without Battery Rental Excite Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Exclusive Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh Essence Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 15.50 lakh

The MG Windsor EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400, but its prices also makes it a rival to the Tata Punch EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Windsor EV Automatic