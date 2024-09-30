All
Citroen C3 Automatic Variants Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Sep 30, 2024 12:40 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 was recently updated with an automatic gearbox and new features like a 7-inch driver’s display and auto AC

Citroen C3 Automatic Variants Launched

  • Citroen C3 is offered with the automatic transmission in only the top-spec Shine Turbo variant.

  • Prices of the automatic variants range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

  • It gets LED projector headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels and a rear wiper with washer.

  • Features include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment system, and auto AC.

  • The safety net included six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Citroen C3 was updated recently with an automatic gearbox in the fully loaded ‘Shine’ variant, and it's available with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The update also added features like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED projector headlights and six airbags. However, the prices of the automatic trims were not unveiled, until now. Let us take a look at the prices of the automatic variant:

Variant

Price

Shine Turbo AT

Rs 10 lakh

Shine Turbo AT Dual Tone

Rs 10.25 lakh

Shine Turbo AT Dual Tone Vibe Pack*

Rs 10.27 lakh

2024 Citroen C3 gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox now

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

*The Vibe Pack adds coloured surrounds to the fog lamps and rear reflectors in Polar White, Zesty Orange, or Platinum Grey. It also includes a side body moulding on the door. There’s also an Elegance Pack that replaces these coloured trims with chrome elements.

Prices of the other variants of the C3 (including the automatic variants) range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Let us now take a look at everything the Citroen C3 hatchback has on offer:

Also Read: New Citroen C3 Shine vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus: Which Hatchback Top-end Variant To Buy?

Citroen C3: An Overview

2024 Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 comes with LED projector headlights and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are electrically adjustable and foldable and integrate the side turn indicators. It gets halogen tail lights and a rear windshield wiper with a washer.

Citroen C3 7-inch digital driver's display

Inside, the C3 features a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Other features include automatic AC, remote locking/unlocking and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. On the safety front, it gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Citroen C3: Powertrain Options

The Citroen C3 is available with two engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol 

Power

82 PS

110 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm*

Transmission

5-speed manual

6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic 

*The C3 turbo variants produce 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen C3: Rivals

Citroen C3 key FOB updated with the new Chevron logo

The Citroen C3 competes with the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, and Tata Tiago. Given its pricing and dimensions, it also rivals the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

Published by
Dipan
Car News

Related News

