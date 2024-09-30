Citroen C3 Automatic Variants Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Sep 30, 2024 12:40 PM By Dipan for Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 was recently updated with an automatic gearbox and new features like a 7-inch driver’s display and auto AC

Citroen C3 is offered with the automatic transmission in only the top-spec Shine Turbo variant.

Prices of the automatic variants range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

It gets LED projector headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels and a rear wiper with washer.

Features include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment system, and auto AC.

The safety net included six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Variant Price Shine Turbo AT Rs 10 lakh Shine Turbo AT Dual Tone Rs 10.25 lakh Shine Turbo AT Dual Tone Vibe Pack* Rs 10.27 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

*The Vibe Pack adds coloured surrounds to the fog lamps and rear reflectors in Polar White, Zesty Orange, or Platinum Grey. It also includes a side body moulding on the door. There’s also an Elegance Pack that replaces these coloured trims with chrome elements.

Prices of the other variants of the C3 (including the automatic variants) range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Let us now take a look at everything the Citroen C3 hatchback has on offer:

Citroen C3: An Overview

The Citroen C3 comes with LED projector headlights and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are electrically adjustable and foldable and integrate the side turn indicators. It gets halogen tail lights and a rear windshield wiper with a washer.

Inside, the C3 features a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Other features include automatic AC, remote locking/unlocking and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. On the safety front, it gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Citroen C3: Powertrain Options

The Citroen C3 is available with two engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm* Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

*The C3 turbo variants produce 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen C3: Rivals

The Citroen C3 competes with the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, and Tata Tiago. Given its pricing and dimensions, it also rivals the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Exter.

