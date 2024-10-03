Check Out The New Kia EV9 In This Detailed Gallery

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 07:51 PM By Dipan for Kia EV9

This flagship Kia EV is available in a single ‘GT-Line’ variant which is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

The Kia EV9 was launched recently in a single variant priced at Rs 1.30 crore (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This flagship electric SUV from the Korean carmaker is based on the E-GMP platform that underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. In this article, we detail the exterior, interior and feature suite of the Kia EV9 with the help of 10 images.

Kia EV9: Exterior

The Kia EV9 has a boxy SUV-esque design. It gets vertically stacked LED headlights and elongated LED DRLs. The digital lighting elements in the grille give it a modern and futuristic look.

It also gets a closed-off grille and a blacked-out bumper, which carries a silver skid plate underneath it.

In profile, it gets 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and there is a gloss black cladding running across the length of the car. It also comes with a glossy black door cladding and flush-type door handles.

The turn indicators are integrated into the blacked-out ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and the EV also gets functional roof rails.

The vertically stacked tail lights look inspired by Volvo’s tail light design that runs into the roof. The rear bumper has a black finish and features a silver skid plate and two reflectors. The Kia EV9 gets a rear wiper (integrated under the spoiler) and defogger.

Kia EV9: Interior and Features

The Kia EV9 comes with a choice of two interior colour themes- white and black, and brown and black. The pictured model comes with the former option.

The EV9 features a floating dashboard design with two 12.3-inch displays, one for the touchscreen and the other for the digital driver’s display. It also comes with an 11-inch head-up display (HUD).

There is also a 5-inch display for the AC controls for the tri-zone auto AC. The EV gets roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third-row passengers.

The leatherette-wrapped steering wheel is a 4-spoke unit that is electrically adjustable for both reach and rake. It also features an illuminated Kia logo. Kia offers the EV9 with paddle shifters as well.

This flagship EV comes in a three-seater layout with a total of 6 seats with captain seats in the 2nd row. The seats have a dual-tone leatherette upholstery.

The first row features an 18-way powered driver’s seat with a welcome function and a 12-way powered front passenger seat. These seats have heating, ventilation and comfort functions.

The second row features captain seats which are 8-way power adjustable. These seats also get a massage and one-touch fold function. The EV has been provided with an electric boss mode function which folds the front passenger seat at the touch of a button. The heating, ventilation and comfort seat function is being carried over to this row of seats too.

The third-row seats have a power recline function and can be folded 50:50 ratio.

Other features include a digital IRVM (inside rearview mirror), a wireless phone charger, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, individual sunroofs for the first and second rows and 64-colour ambient lighting.

It also gets a vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging support which can be used to charge other electrical appliances.

The safety features include 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

Kia EV9: Battery Pack, Electric Motor and Range

The Kia EV9 comes with a single battery pack option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 99.8 kWh Range Up to 561 km (ARAI MIDC Full*) No. Of Electric Motors 2 (one on each axle) Power 384 PS Torque 700 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*ARAI = Automotive Research Association of India; MIDC = Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Kia EV9: Price and Rival

The Kia EV9 comes in a fully loaded ‘GT-Line’ variant that is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It serves as an affordable alternative to the likes of the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

