You Can Now Book The MG Windsor EV, Deliveries To Begin From October 12

MG is offering the Windsor EV in three variants and a single battery pack option that offers a claimed range of up to 311 km

Bookings for the MG Windsor EV commence from today.

Prices range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Can be purchased as a whole vehicle or can be had at a lower price with a battery rental program that costs Rs 3.5 per kilometre.

Equipped with features such as a 15.6-inch infotainment system, panoramic glass roof and ventilated front seats.

The 38 kWh battery pack is mated to 136 PS/ 200 Nm single electric motor setup .

If you are planning to buy the MG Windsor EV, there is exciting news for you, as MG has officially started accepting its bookings. The carmaker had recently started test drives of the all-electric crossover and has confirmed that deliveries of the Windsor EV will begin from October 12. It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with a single battery pack choice, and here’s everything you need to know about the Windsor EV.

Prices

MG has also announced battery rental prices for all variants of the Windsor EV:

Variant BaaS Price Regular Price (incl. Battery Pack prices) Excite Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Exclusive Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh Essence Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 15.50 lakh

BaaS: Battery-as-a-Service

With the BaaS program, you only pay for the car and not the battery pack. The cost of the battery pack will be charged as rental, which for the Windsor EV is Rs 3.5 per km. Customers will have to recharge the battery pack for a minimum of 1,500 km, which costs Rs 5,250 (Rs 3.5 x 1500 km). Note that you will still need to pay additionally for charging the battery of your EV.

MG Windsor EV Design

The MG Windsor EV boasts a modern crossover design much of which is highlighted by its connected LED DRLs, sleek LED headlights, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets flush-fitted door handles adding to its sophisticated vibe. The connected LED tail lights stand out, giving it a unique road presence. Four colour choices of the Windsor EV include Turquoise Green, Pearl White, Clay Beige and Starburst Black.

MG Windsor EV Interior

Interior of the MG Windsor EV showcases an all-black theme accentuated by bronze and gold highlights. The cabin has a minimalist design with leatherette seat upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels. The panoramic glass roof enhances the overall ambiance. However, many essential functions are integrated into the infotainment system, which can be distracting while driving.

MG Windsor EV Features

Feature-wise, the Windsor EV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display and automatic climate control. It also gets a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and connected car tech.

On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

MG Windsor EV Powertrain Specs

The MG Windsor EV comes with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor setup that generates 136 PS and 200 Nm. It offers an MIDC-claimed range of up to 331 km and also supports DC fast charging of up to 45 kW. Home charging options for the Windsor EV include 3.3 kW and 7.4 kW chargers.

MG Windsor EV Price

It does not have any direct competitor, but its pricing model positions it alongside EVs like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Tata Punch EV.

