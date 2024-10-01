Mahindra Listen To Feedback, Thar Roxx Now Available With A Darker Brown Cabin Theme

Modified On Oct 01, 2024 04:44 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The new theme makes the cabin look more rugged to match its exterior persona, but it is only available with the four-wheel-drive (4WD) variants

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in August as the bigger and more premium version of the Thar, and it came with a white cabin with leatherette upholstery. While the white colour made the cabin look very premium, it was clearly tough to maintain as it got easily soiled. Mahindra has addressed that and has introduced a new Mocha Brown cabin theme with the Thar Roxx’s 4WD variants.

This new cabin theme will be available from January 2025, and only with the 4WD variants. But for those who want the 4WD with the white cabin colour, fret not, as you can bring it home from October 12.

What Has Changed?

The cabin and dashboard layout is the same, but the colour palette has changed. The top of the dashboard is still finished in black, but the bottom half is brown and the same treatment is seen on the doors.

The seats are also finished in the same brown shade, but they are wrapped in dual-tone leatherette upholstery, where the second colour is a darker shade of brown. Even the front armrest is covered in this brown shade.

This new cabin theme will be better for those who go off-roading, and don’t want to get the white interiors dirty. This could be the reason why this new interior is only being offered with the 4WD variants.

Thar Roxx Overview

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx as a bigger and more premium version of the Thar, which not only comes with two additional doors and a bigger size, but also offers a more premium cabin along with modern features.

It comes with dual 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a Harmon Kardon sound system. For passenger safety, it gets 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS features.

It gets two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol (up to 177 PS and up to 380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 175 PS and up to 370 Nm). Both these engines get the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, 4WD is only available with the diesel powered variants.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and the 4WD variants start from Rs 18.79 lakh. This new cabin does not come at a price premium. It is a rival to the Maruti Jimny and 5-door Force Gurkha, and it also acts as a rugged alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

