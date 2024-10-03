Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open, Deliveries To Begin This Dussehra

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 10:32 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Prices of both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel drive variants are out and test drives for the Mahindra Thar Roxx are already underway

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx’s rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants on Independence Day.

The Thar Roxx is a 5-door version of the regular Thar having a longer wheelbase.

Available in six broad variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3 L, AX5 L, and AX7 L.

Exterior highlights include new 6-slat grille, all LED lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and white cabin theme with leatherette upholstery.

Comes with premium features like dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Prices range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx made its market entry in August 2024, and almost after 1.5 months of its launch, the automaker has now officially opened the order books for the SUV. Mahindra will start the deliveries for the bigger Thar this Dussehra and customers can also check out the Thar Roxx in person at dealerships for test drive.

What’s Special About Thar Roxx?

The Thar Roxx is more than just a bigger version of the Thar. It looks and feels more premium than its 3-door counterpart both inside and out. Exterior highlights include new 6-slat grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and LED lighting elements. On the inside, it gets dual-tone black and white cabin theme along with white leatherette seat upholstery. There'a also an option of Mocha brown cabin theme along with brown seat upholstery.Mahindra Thar Roxx Base vs Top Variant: Differences Explained In Images

Features On Offer

Mahindra has equipped the Thar Roxx with premium features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

More Powerful Engine Choices

It comes with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both available with choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The detailed powertrain specifications for the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It takes on the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door, along with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

