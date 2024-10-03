Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Over 1.76 Lakh Bookings In An Hour

Modified On Oct 03, 2024 07:39 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

While the official bookings commenced from 11 am on October 3, many dealerships had been taking offline bookings for a while

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx with prices ranging from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 5-door offroader has garnered 1,76,218 bookings in one hour of its bookings commencing, including unofficial reservations at the dealership level.

It is offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option.

The four-wheel drivetrain option is available only with diesel powertrain.

Mahindra recently commenced the bookings of the 5-door Thar Roxx, and within a few hours, the SUV has already received 1,76,218 bookings in the first hour of its bookings opening in India. It is worth noting that many dealerships across the country were already taking offline bookings for the off-roader for a while. Here is a quick overview of the bigger Thar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Features

Feature-wise, the Thar Roxx comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, cruise control, and ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, it gets six airbags (standard), ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, hill-descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Options

Here’s a look at the Thar Roxx’s detailed powertrain specifications

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/ 4WD

Mahindra Thar Roxx Price

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom), including both its rear-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. It competes directly with the Force Gurkha 5-door and acts as a larger option over the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

