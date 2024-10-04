Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 8.45 Lakh

Modified On Oct 04, 2024 04:15 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch

The Punch Camo edition is being offered with the mid-spec Accomplished Plus and top-spec Creative Plus variants

The Punch Camo edition features a new Seaweed Green exterior shade.

Exterior changes also include 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels and ‘Camo’ badges.

Inside, it gets camo themed seat upholstery.

Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and auto AC.

Safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Comes with both 1.2-litre petrol and CNG powertrain options.

The Tata Punch has joined the lineup of special and limited editions launched for the 2024 festive season with the Camo edition, priced from Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Originally launched in 2022, the Punch Camo edition was discontinued in 2023. This time as well, the Punch Camo edition is available in a limited number of units.

Prices

The Punch Camo edition is being offered with the mid-spec Accomplished Plus and the top-spec Creative Plus variants. The variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variants Regular Price Camo Edition Price Difference Manual Accomplished Plus Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh + Rs 15,000 Accomplished Plus S Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh + Rs 15,000 Accomplished Plus CNG Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh + Rs 15,000 Accomplished Plus S CNG Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 10.05 lakh + Rs 15,000 Creative Plus Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh + Rs 15,000 Creative Plus S Rs 9.45 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh + Rs 15,000 Automatic (AMT) Accomplished Plus Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh + Rs 15,000 Accomplished Plus S Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh + Rs 15,000 Creative Plus Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh + Rs 15,000 Creative Plus S Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh + Rs 15,000

The Punch Camo edition comes at a premium of Rs 15,000 over its corresponding regular variants.

Exterior Changes

The 2024 Punch Camo edition now comes in a Seaweed Green exterior shade with white roof which is different from the Foliage Green shade that was available with the previous version of the Punch Camo. Another noticeable change on the outside is its 16-inch dark grey alloy wheels, and there’s also a ‘Camo’ badge on the side fender for easier identification of this limited edition micro SUV.

Also Check Out: Maruti Swift CNG Vxi (O) Mid-spec Variant Explained In 5 Images

Cabin And Features

Inside, the 2024 Punch Camo gets an all-black seat upholstery to go with the special edition’s theme, along with blacked out door opening levers. The camo graphics have also been provided on the door pads.

In terms of features, it now comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Tata offers the Punch with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. Their detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Price Range & Rivals

Prices of the Tata Punch ranges between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, while being an alternative to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT