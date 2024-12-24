Kia Syros vs Kia EV9: Here's How Design Of The Syros Is Inspired From Kia's Flagship Electric SUV

Along with the exterior, take a look at how the interior of the Syros shares its similarities with the EV9

The Kia Syros is the carmaker’s second sub-4m SUV offered in our market, after the Sonet. It showcases a distinctive design while drawing significant inspiration from Kia's flagship electric offering, the EV9, across both its exterior and interior styling. In this report, we compare both SUVs and highlight how the Syros shares similarities with the EV9's design, inside out.

Kia Syros vs EV9 Design Similarities

Like the EV9, the front profile of the Syros appears modern yet muscular. Both feature sleek LED DRLs, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a silver-finished skid plate, giving them a premium look. However, as Kia's top-of-the-line product, the EV9 stands out with a digital lighting pattern integrated into its closed-off grille.

Moving on to the side, this is where you will find the Syros essentially being a scaled down version of the EV9. Both SUVs feature a boxy profile with elements like flush-fitted door handles and roof rails. They also get blacked-out side cladding with silver accents, and even the alloy wheel designs of both models appear somewhat similar. The major difference lies in the wheel size, the EV9 rides on 20-inch alloys, while the Syros gets 17-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, the Syros boasts L-shaped LED tail lights, with turn indicators mounted on the rear fenders, while the EV9 features a single vertically stacked LED tail light unit that looks more futuristic. The similarities continue with a shark fin antenna, a chunky rear bumper, and a silver-finished skid plate.

Kia Syros vs EV9 Interior

Step inside either SUV, and you will find the cabin layout of the Syros and EV9 to be quite similar. Both models feature a dual-screen 12.3-inch floating setup for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display. Additionally, both have a 5-inch unit for the climate control system between the two bigger screens. The EV9 also includes an 11-inch heads-up display.

Their similarities extend further to rectangular-shaped AC vents, physical buttons for additional climate controls, and a scroll-type volume control button on the steering wheel. The EV9 features a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme which appears more premium than the black and grey colour scheme found in the top-spec Syros. However, the Syros is available with four cabin theme options, depending on the variant you choose.

Kia Syros Features

Apart from the dual 12.3-inch displays, the Syros comes equipped with features such as an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, auto AC, ventilated front and rear seats, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera system with front, side, and rear parking sensors, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia Syros Engine Options

The Syros is offered with two engine options that include a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, generating 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 116PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options for the petrol engine include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the diesel engine is mated either to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Syros Price And Rivals

Prices for the Kia Syros are yet to be announced and are expected to be revealed in January 2025. We expect the subcompact SUV to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Maruti Brezza, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

