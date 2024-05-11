Modified On May 11, 2024 09:56 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

Apart from the launch of new-generation Maruti hatchback, we also got confirmation on a new diesel mild hybrid SUV from Toyota in India

Last week saw one of the most anticipated launches of 2024, which was a new-generation hatchback from Maruti. Along with that, Toyota launched a new-spec variant of one of its MPVs, while MG also introduced special edition models of its India lineup. A lot more happened throughout the week, let’s have a look at all the important highlights.

New-gen Maruti Swift Launched

After Japan and Uk markets, the new-generation Maruti Swift finally arrived on our shores. The 2024 Swift boasts a new look, more features, and an updated Z series petrol engine, which is also more fuel efficient than before. We have also detailed variant-wise features and colours offered with the new Swift. You can also check out how the new-gen Swift looks different from its predecessor.

Toyota Innova Crysta New Variant

The Toyota Innova Crysta got a new mid-spec GX Plus variant with additional features. This new variant is available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts, and as expected, comes at a price premium of Rs 1.45 lakh over the GX variant.

Toyota Fortuner To Get A Mild Hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner is going to be more fuel efficient than before, as it is expected to get a mild-hybrid system with its diesel engine soon in India. This mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner is already on sale in South Africa.

MG Cars Got 100-year Special Editions

Celebrating its history of racing which spans over a century now, MG launched a 100-year special edition for the Astor, Hector, Comet EV, and ZS EV. These new editions come in ‘Evergreen’ shade, which is inspired by the British Racing Green colour, and a black roof with other blacked-out elements.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine New Variant

BMW expanded the lineup of its 3 Series Gran Limousine sedan, with the new range-topping M Sport Pro Edition. This new variant of the 3 Series Gran Limousine gets additional blacked out elements.

Land Rover Defender Sedona Edition

The 110 body-style variant of the Land Rover Defender gets a special ‘Sedona’ edition, which will only be available for one year in global markets. It gets a fresh red exterior colour inspired by the sandstone landforms in Sedona, Arizona.

Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Unveiled

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has its first major update since its global introduction in 2018, featuring new styling elements, while retaining its wide possibilities of customer-specific customisations. The Cullinan facelift is expected to arrive in India by the end of 2024.

