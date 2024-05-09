This Is What Each Variant Of The 2024 Maruti Swift Offers
Modified On May 09, 2024 03:30 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift
The new Swift has a lot of new features that it has borrowed from its Maruti siblings like the Baleno and Fronx
The new Maruti Swift 2024 has been finally launched in India at prices starting from Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Swift comes in 5 broad variants (Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+), packs a new engine, and is equipped with a lot of new features. If you are planning to go for the Maruti hatchback, find out which variant will suit your needs the best.
Swift Lxi
Price: Rs 6.50 lakh
The base-spec variant of the new Swift comes with these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
None
|
|
In the base-spec variant, you don’t get anything in terms of infotainment, but this variant does come with some comfort and convenience features, and is also well equipped in terms of safety. The base-spec Lxi variant comes only with a manual transmission.
Swift Vxi
Price: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh
Over the base-spec Lxi variant, the Vxi variant offers these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The one-above-base Vxi variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and does not offer many additions to the safety kit. However, it does get a practical infotainment package with a four-speaker sound system and wireless smartphone connectivity. From this variant onwards, you get the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) as well.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Petrol vs Tata Nexon Smart Plus Petrol: Which Subcompact SUV To Buy?
Swift Vxi (O)
Price: Rs 7.57 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh
The mid-spec Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback gets these extra features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
The Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback does not offer much over the Vxi variant, save for a few extra convenience features for its Rs 27,000 premium. But from this variant onwards, you also get Suzuki Connect, Maruti’s connected car features.
Swift Zxi
Price: Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh
The one-below-top Zxi variant gets these features over the mid-spec Vxi variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
None
This variant of the hatchback gets enhancements to its exterior plus a load of comfort and convenience features including a wireless phone charger, height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control. It will likely be the most popular variant of the new-gen Swift as it covers all the expected comforts, not to mention the premium looks.
Swift Zxi+
Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh
This is what you get in the top-spec variant of the Swift (over the previous Zxi variant):
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec variant of the new-gen Swift gets a couple of feature additions in every department. It offers a better infotainment package, more premium interiors, and improved safety. With this variant, you also get the option of dual-tone exterior shades, which cost Rs 15,000 extra.
All prices are ex-showroom
These were the variant wise features of the new Maruti Swift. Which one of these variants do you think is the most practical and offers the best value? Let us know in the comments below.
Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT
1 out of 1 found this helpful