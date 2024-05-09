English | हिंदी

This Is What Each Variant Of The 2024 Maruti Swift Offers

Modified On May 09, 2024 03:30 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

The new Swift has a lot of new features that it has borrowed from its Maruti siblings like the Baleno and Fronx

2024 Maruti Swift Variant-wise Features Detailed

The new Maruti Swift 2024 has been finally launched in India at prices starting from Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Swift comes in 5 broad variants (Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+), packs a new engine, and is equipped with a lot of new features. If you are planning to go for the Maruti hatchback, find out which variant will suit your needs the best.

Swift Lxi

2024 Maruti Swift LED Tail Lights

Price: Rs 6.50 lakh

The base-spec variant of the new Swift comes with these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 14-inch steel wheels

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Adjustable front seat headrest

None

  • Manual AC

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt power steering

  • Manually adjustable ORVM

  • Rear defogger

  • Auto up-down driver’s side window

  • Power windows all around

  • Front power socket

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program

  • Hill hold assist

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • 3-point seatbelt for all seats with sensors

In the base-spec variant, you don’t get anything in terms of infotainment, but this variant does come with some comfort and convenience features, and is also well equipped in terms of safety. The base-spec Lxi variant comes only with a manual transmission.

Swift Vxi

2024 Maruti Swift Gear Knob

Price: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh

Over the base-spec Lxi variant, the Vxi variant offers these features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Body coloured front door handles

  • Gear knob with piano black finish

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Vanity mirror in co-driver sunvisor

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Front Type A USB ports

  • Day and Night IRVM

The one-above-base Vxi variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and does not offer many additions to the safety kit. However, it does get a practical infotainment package with a four-speaker sound system and wireless smartphone connectivity. From this variant onwards, you get the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) as well.

Swift Vxi (O)

2024 Maruti Swift Push Button Start/Stop

Price: Rs 7.57 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh

The mid-spec Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback gets these extra features:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety
     

  • Push button Start/Stop

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Suzuki Connect

  

The Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback does not offer much over the Vxi variant, save for a few extra convenience features for its Rs 27,000 premium. But from this variant onwards, you also get Suzuki Connect, Maruti’s connected car features.

Swift Zxi

2024 Maruti Swift Wireless Phone Charger

Price: Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

The one-below-top Zxi variant gets these features over the mid-spec Vxi variant:

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • LED Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • 15-inch painted alloy wheels

  • Boot lamp

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Adjustable rear seat headrests

  • 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear wiper & washer

  • Auto headlamps with follow me home function

  • Rear Type A & Type C USB ports

None

This variant of the hatchback gets enhancements to its exterior plus a load of comfort and convenience features including a wireless phone charger, height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control. It will likely be the most popular variant of the new-gen Swift as it covers all the expected comforts, not to mention the premium looks.

Swift Zxi+

2024 Maruti Swift 9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of the Swift (over the previous Zxi variant):

Exterior

Interior

Infotainment

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

  • 15-inch precision cut alloy wheels

  • LED fog lamps

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Coloured MID

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • ARKAMYS sound system

  • Cruise control

  • Auto folding ORVMs

  • Rear parking camera

The top-spec variant of the new-gen Swift gets a couple of feature additions in every department. It offers a better infotainment package, more premium interiors, and improved safety. With this variant, you also get the option of dual-tone exterior shades, which cost Rs 15,000 extra.

All prices are ex-showroom

These were the variant wise features of the new Maruti Swift. Which one of these variants do you think is the most practical and offers the best value? Let us know in the comments below.

