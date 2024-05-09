Modified On May 09, 2024 03:30 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

The new Swift has a lot of new features that it has borrowed from its Maruti siblings like the Baleno and Fronx

The new Maruti Swift 2024 has been finally launched in India at prices starting from Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Swift comes in 5 broad variants (Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+), packs a new engine, and is equipped with a lot of new features. If you are planning to go for the Maruti hatchback, find out which variant will suit your needs the best.

Swift Lxi

Price: Rs 6.50 lakh

The base-spec variant of the new Swift comes with these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

14-inch steel wheels

Body-coloured bumpers Fabric upholstery

Adjustable front seat headrest None Manual AC

Keyless entry

Tilt power steering

Manually adjustable ORVM

Rear defogger

Auto up-down driver’s side window

Power windows all around

Front power socket 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program

Hill hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX Child seat anchors

3-point seatbelt for all seats with sensors

In the base-spec variant, you don’t get anything in terms of infotainment, but this variant does come with some comfort and convenience features, and is also well equipped in terms of safety. The base-spec Lxi variant comes only with a manual transmission.

Swift Vxi

Price: Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh

Over the base-spec Lxi variant, the Vxi variant offers these features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured front door handles Gear knob with piano black finish

Rear parcel tray

Vanity mirror in co-driver sunvisor 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speakers Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Front Type A USB ports Day and Night IRVM

The one-above-base Vxi variant gets subtle changes to its exterior and does not offer many additions to the safety kit. However, it does get a practical infotainment package with a four-speaker sound system and wireless smartphone connectivity. From this variant onwards, you get the option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) as well.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro Petrol vs Tata Nexon Smart Plus Petrol: Which Subcompact SUV To Buy?

Swift Vxi (O)

Price: Rs 7.57 lakh to Rs 8.07 lakh

The mid-spec Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback gets these extra features:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety Push button Start/Stop

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Suzuki Connect

The Vxi (O) variant of the hatchback does not offer much over the Vxi variant, save for a few extra convenience features for its Rs 27,000 premium. But from this variant onwards, you also get Suzuki Connect, Maruti’s connected car features.

Swift Zxi

Price: Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

The one-below-top Zxi variant gets these features over the mid-spec Vxi variant:

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety LED Projector headlights

LED DRLs

15-inch painted alloy wheels Boot lamp

60:40 split rear seats

Adjustable rear seat headrests 4 speakers and 2 tweeters Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear wiper & washer

Auto headlamps with follow me home function

Rear Type A & Type C USB ports None

This variant of the hatchback gets enhancements to its exterior plus a load of comfort and convenience features including a wireless phone charger, height-adjustable driver seat, and automatic climate control. It will likely be the most popular variant of the new-gen Swift as it covers all the expected comforts, not to mention the premium looks.

Swift Zxi+

Price: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh

This is what you get in the top-spec variant of the Swift (over the previous Zxi variant):

Exterior Interior Infotainment Comfort & Convenience Safety 15-inch precision cut alloy wheels

LED fog lamps Leather wrapped steering wheel Coloured MID

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

ARKAMYS sound system Cruise control

Auto folding ORVMs Rear parking camera

The top-spec variant of the new-gen Swift gets a couple of feature additions in every department. It offers a better infotainment package, more premium interiors, and improved safety. With this variant, you also get the option of dual-tone exterior shades, which cost Rs 15,000 extra.

All prices are ex-showroom

These were the variant wise features of the new Maruti Swift. Which one of these variants do you think is the most practical and offers the best value? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT