Maruti Swift

The new-generation Swift comes in six monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options for India

The 2024 Maruti Swift is available in five broad variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

Six monotone colour options include: Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White.

The Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, and Pearl Arctic White shades are also available in dual-tone combinations with a black roof.

Customers will have to pay Rs 15,000 extra for the dual-tone colour options.

The 2024 Maruti Swift has finally been launched in India, boasting an all-new design, new features, and an updated Z series petrol engine. The Swift is being offered in five broad variants and a total of nine color options, which includes six monotone and three dual-tone shades. If you are planning to book one, here are all the color options offered with the 2024 Swift.

Monotone Options

Sizzling Red

Perhaps the most iconic colour for the Swift, just with a new name.

Luster Blue

Those following global coverage for the new Swift would be more familiar with this lively shade.

Novel Orange

Another shade that has been available for the Swift for a long time, but the colour now appears to have deeper hue.

Magma Grey

One of the few colours carried forward as is from the previous Swift.

Splendid Silver

Another popular choice among the more mature buyers of the Maruti hatchback.

Pearl Arctic White

A classic shade brought forward to the new-generation Swift that looks even better with that new front-end design.

Dual-tone Options

Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof

Luster Blue with Midnight Black Roof

Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof

Here’s the variant-wise distribution of colours for the new Swift:

Colours LXi VXi VXi (O) ZXi ZXi Plus Sizzling Red ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Luster Blue ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Novel Orange ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Magma Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Splendid Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pearl Arctic White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, and Pearl Arctic White are the only three color options available across all variants as standard. However, the dual-tone exterior shades are limited to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant only for an additional Rs 15,000 over the standard price.

Maruti Swift 2024 Powertrain Details

Maruti is offering the new-gen Swift with an all-new petrol engine:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z Series Petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

The 2024 Maruti Swift doesn’t come with the option of CNG powertrain at launch, but it is expected to be introduced at a later date.

Price & Rivals

The prices for the 2024 Maruti Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while being an alternative to the Maruti Ignis and Maruti Wagon R.

