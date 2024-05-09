2024 Maruti Swift vs Old Swift: Key Changes Explained

Modified On May 09, 2024 05:17 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The fourth-generation Swift looks fresh both inside and out, and it also gets a new Z Series petrol engine

After the Japan and UK markets, the 2024 Maruti Swift has now arrived on Indian shores, with prices starting from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation Swift boasts all new design, new interior, and more features than before. Let’s explore how the 2024 Maruti Swift is different from its predecessor.

Front

The new-generation Maruti Swift features a heavilycompletely redesigned front compared to its previous version but the overall shape remains recognisable. The changes include an all-new front grille with honeycomb pattern, along with redesigned front bumper. The headlights have also been given a fresh design.

Another noticeable change on the 2024 Swift is that it now has a Suzuki logo on the bonnet, whereas in the old Swift, it was located on the front grille itself.

Both versions of the Maruti Swift here get LED projector headlights along with LED DRLs, while the fog lights on the 2024 Swift are LEDs.

Side

The silhouette of the new-generation Maruti Swift remains unchanged when viewed from the side. There’s been a small change in the dimensions as well, with the new one being bigger:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift Length 3860 mm 3845 mm Width 1735 mm 1735 mm Height 1520 mm 1530 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm Boot Space 265 litres 268 litres

However, the rear door and the C-pillar have a different appearance compared to the older Swift. The rear door handles on the 2024 Swift have been moved to the rear doors, whereas they were previously positioned on the C-pillar.

The 2024 Swift also features newly designed alloy wheels. However, the size remains the same as before at 15 inches.

Rear

From the rear, the 2024 Swift is easily recognizable as it doesn’t undergo any significant changes to its shape. It does get an updated rear design for the rear bumper.

When looked closely, design elements such as new C-shaped LED taillamps and an updated rear bumper make it look fresh.

Interior

Inside, the new-generation Swift features an all-new all-black dashboard, which resembles that of the Fronx and Baleno.

The design of the AC vents and center console has been changed. Like the old Swift, its 2024 version still has black fabric seat upholstery.

The 2024 Swift has also received new features and safety equipment.

The main cabin highlight includes a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The older version of the Swift used to get a smaller 7-inch touchscreen unit. Other features onboard the new Swift includes 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charging, and cruise control.

Maruti is now offering the 2024 Swift with 6 airbags as standard, while the old Swift only got dual front airbags. The safety features on the new-generation Swift also includes a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

The 2024 Swift uses an updated 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine, while the old Swift was powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K series petrol engine. Their specifications have been detailed below in the table:

Specifications 2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre Z Series 3 Cyl Petrol 1.2-litre K Series 4 Cyl Petrol 1.2-litre Petrol + CNG Power 82 PS 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed / 5-speed AMT 5-speed / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The new-generation Swift doesn’t come with the option of a CNG powertrain like the old Swift.

Prices & Rivals

2024 Maruti Swift Old Maruti Swift Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The 2024 Maruti Swift continues to take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It can also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Ignis and Maruti Wagon R.

Read More on : Swift AMT