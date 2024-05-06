Published On May 06, 2024 07:07 PM By Sonny for Toyota Fortuner

The big SUV also gets the choice of 48V mild-hybrid assistance with its 2.8-litre diesel engine in South Africa

What if you could get more kilometres per litre from a diesel engine without reducing the size? Well, you can, with the Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid diesel variant which is expected to make its way to India by the end of 2024.

Available Globally

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV mild-hybrid variant is already on sale in South Africa. It incorporates a 48V electrical system with the 2.8-litre diesel engine, where it is offered with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4x4 drivetrains. However, the mild-hybrid diesel powertrain is only available with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Benefits Of Diesel Mild-hybrid

Based on the official figures provided by Toyota South Africa for the Fortuner MHEV, there is no change in the peak performance output, rated at 204 PS and 500 Nm. While the fuel efficiency gains from the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup are small, they can lead to worthwhile savings in the long run:

Fortuner 2.8-litre diesel 4X4 Fortuner 2.8-litre diesel 4X4 48V 12.65 kmpl 13.15 kmpl

As per Toyota South Africa

Toyota has stated that the mild-hybrid system will also ensure a smoother experience with the idle stop-start system and better throttle response. It also aids the engine with the downhill assist control feature. There are no feature updates expected with the addition of the mild-hybrid system, so the cabin stays the same.

Expected Prices

The mild-hybrid tech for the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine is sure to attract a premium of around Rs 50,000. These variants of the Toyota SUV in India are currently priced from Rs 35.93 lakh to Rs 51.44 lakh (ex-showroom). None of its rivals are expected to get an electrified powertrain in India.

