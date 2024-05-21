Modified On May 21, 2024 05:32 PM By Dipan for BYD Seal

The BYD Seal is offered in three variants while its bookings are open at Rs 1.25 lakh

BYD launched the Seal electric sedan in India in March 2024.

Bookings opened in February 2024. It amassed 500 orders by the end of March.

It’s offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance.

Offers a choice between a 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh battery pack

BYD claims a range of up to 650 km with 61.44 kWh battery pack and 580 km with the bigger 82.56 kWh unit.

Prices range from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The BYD Seal electric sedan was introduced in India in March 2024 as a fully imported offering. After garnering 500 bookings towards the end of March, BYD registered another 500 orders recently, now taking the tally to over 1,000 bookings. Bookings are available for Rs 1.25 lakh at BYD showrooms and on its website.

BYD offers the India-spec Seal in three broad variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. The prices for these models are listed below:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic Rs 41 lakh Premium Rs 45.55 lakh Performance Rs 53 lakh

Performance

The BYD Seal has two battery pack options: a 61.44 kWh unit and a larger 82.56 kWh unit. The specifications are as follows:

Variant Battery Size Power Torque Claimed Range Dynamic (rear-wheel drive) 61.44 kWh 204 PS 310 Nm 510 km Premium rear-wheel drive) 82.56 kWh 313 PS 360 Nm 650 km Performance (all-wheel drive) 82.56 kWh 530 PS 670 Nm 580 km

BYD claims the range-topping Performance trim, with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The Seal also supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW, allowing the larger battery pack to be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

Features and Safety

The BYD Seal comes equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, two wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and heated front seats. It also features an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, a 4-way lumbar power adjustment for the driver's seat, and a 6-way powered co-driver's seat.

On the safety front, it has nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Rivals

The BYD Seal competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge in India. It also serves as an affordable option to the BMW i4.

