BYD Seal Crosses 1000 Bookings In India

Modified On May 21, 2024 05:32 PM By Dipan for BYD Seal

BYD Seal crosses 1000 bookings

The BYD Seal is offered in three variants while its bookings are open at Rs 1.25 lakh

  • BYD launched the Seal electric sedan in India in March 2024.

  • Bookings opened in February 2024. It amassed 500 orders by the end of March.

  • It’s offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance.

  • Offers a choice between a 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh battery pack

  • BYD claims a range of up to 650 km with 61.44 kWh battery pack and 580 km with the bigger 82.56 kWh unit.

  • Prices range from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The BYD Seal electric sedan was introduced in India in March 2024 as a fully imported offering. After garnering 500 bookings towards the end of March, BYD registered another 500 orders recently, now taking the tally to over 1,000 bookings. Bookings are available for Rs 1.25 lakh at BYD showrooms and on its website.

BYD Seal side profile

More about the BYD Seal

BYD offers the India-spec Seal in three broad variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. The prices for these models are listed below:

Variant

Price (ex-showroom)

Dynamic

Rs 41 lakh

Premium

Rs 45.55 lakh

Performance

Rs 53 lakh

Performance

The BYD Seal has two battery pack options: a 61.44 kWh unit and a larger 82.56 kWh unit. The specifications are as follows:

Variant

Battery Size

Power

Torque

Claimed Range

Dynamic (rear-wheel drive)

61.44 kWh

204 PS

310 Nm

510 km

Premium 

rear-wheel drive)

82.56 kWh

313 PS

360 Nm

650 km

Performance 

(all-wheel drive)

82.56 kWh

530 PS

670 Nm

580 km

BYD claims the range-topping Performance trim, with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup, can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The Seal also supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW, allowing the larger battery pack to be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

Features and Safety

The BYD Seal comes equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, two wireless phone chargers, and ventilated and heated front seats. It also features an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, a 4-way lumbar power adjustment for the driver's seat, and a 6-way powered co-driver's seat.

BYD Seal interior

On the safety front, it has nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

BYD Seal ADAS

Rivals

The BYD Seal competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge in India. It also serves as an affordable option to the BMW i4.

D
Published by
Dipan
