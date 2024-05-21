Published On May 21, 2024 08:28 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra BE 05

Based on the latest spy shots, the BE.05 electric SUV will likely get an integrated screen setup, along with two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘BE’ logo

The BE.05 shares a lot of design similarities with its concept form, both inside and out.

Latest spy shots reveal that it will likely feature an integrated display setup and a squared 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo.

Could get a 60kWh battery pack with a claimed range of sound 450km.

It is expected to be launched in October 2025 from 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV is undergoing comprehensive testing ahead of its launch in 2025. Recently, we also got our hands on some spy shots of the BE.05 test mule, which was heavily camouflaged. Despite the camouflage, we managed to get a peek inside this electric SUV, and here’s what we could make out.

Interior Details Seen

Though the interior of the BE.05 was completely covered, we could still discern that it will have a large dual integrated screen (one for the infotainment system and the other for the driver's display). The steering wheel also appears to be a two-spoke, square-ish unit, which might feature an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, similar to what we have seen on the concept.

Looks Similar To The Concept

In terms of design, the Mahindra BE.05 closely resembles its concept version. The front profile retains its sharp look with a pointy bonnet, sleek LED DRLs, and a slim bumper. At the rear, it features a split rear spoiler and a protruding rear end. From the side, the silhouette remains unchanged, and it also gets pop-up style door handles.

Expected Range

The BE.05 electric SUV is expected to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of around 450 km. Mahindra claims that it should support fast charging of up to 175 kW, which will rejuvenate the EV’s battery from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Mahindra BE.05 will be based on the SUV maker’s EV-specific INGLO platform. This platform is capable of accommodating front, rear, and all-wheel drivetrains. According to Mahindra, the rear-wheel-drive models could offer performance of up to 285 PS, while the AWD models could deliver up to 394 PS.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra BE.05 could go on sale in India by October 2025 from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV.