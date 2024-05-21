Tata Curvv Production-spec Interior Seen On Camera For First Time

Modified On May 21, 2024 01:43 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv will have the same dashboard layout as the Tata Nexon, but it will get a different dual-tone cabin theme

The Tata Curvv could get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Its safety kit could include a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

To likley get 125 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024, could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv is set to enter the compact SUV market in India in the second half of 2024. In preparation for its launch, it is undergoing extensive testing, and we have already spotted test mules several times. We have now got our hands on the clearest spy photos of the interior of the production-spec version of the Curvv for the first time.

Nexon-like Dashboard

Based on the latest spy shots, the dashboard of the Tata Curvv looks very similar to that of the Tata Nexon, but the cabin theme appears to be different here. and also gets a similar layout with the free-floating touchscreen located above the sleek central AC vents. However, the steering wheel is a 4-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo, borrowed from flagship SUV models like the new Harrier and Safari. The Curvv will also come with the same drive mode selector and automatic gear shifter as the Nexon.

Expected Features

The Tata Curvv is expected to come with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit could likely include six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC). It could also feature a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Curvv will be debuting the carmaker’s new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while also borrowing the diesel powertrain from the Tata Nexon. The specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

However, the all-electric version of the Curvv, which is based on Tata’s Gen2 platform for electric offerings will be launched first, with a claimed range of up to 500 km. No other details of the electric powertrain are known so far.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2024, likely to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt Vision, while being a coupe alternative to compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.