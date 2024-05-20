Modified On May 20, 2024 05:11 PM By Samarth for Jeep Meridian

The biggest giveaway was the presence of a radar in the front bumper, hinting at the provision of this advanced safety tech

After the Jeep Wrangler facelift, the American carmaker is now focusing on introducing the facelifted Jeep Meridian in India. The latest spyshot of 2024 Jeep Meridian reveals new details, hinting at its launch soon. Let's see what we can expect from the facelifted Meridian.

Exterior

In the exteriors, we can expect revisions in the grille and redesigned front bumper with some silver finish on it. Changes may also include a new headlight setup with integrated DRLs. The test mule also had a radar housed in the front bumper, thereby hinting at the provision of some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It can get new alloy wheel design, redesigned tail light setup, and tweaked rear bumper as well.

Interiors

Not much is expected to change inside the cabin of the Meridian SUV save for a new seat upholstery. However, Jeep can also add some basic accessories inspired from the Night Eagle edition of Compass, like a Dashcam unit and rear window blinds for the comfort of rear passengers. The current model already comes equipped with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and a 9-speaker Alpine-tuned audio system.

Powertrain

The Jeep Meridian facelift will remain mechanically unchanged, continuing to be powered by the same 2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic torque converter unit. This engine produces 170 PS and 350 Nm. Just like the current model, 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) can be seen on the top-end automatic versions only.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to be priced at a premium over the current model, which is priced from Rs 33.60 lakh to Rs 39.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

