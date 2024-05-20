Mahindra Thar Gets A New Green Colour Option

Published On May 20, 2024 07:12 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The new Thar gets the same Deep Forest shade, which is already available with other Mahindra SUVs such as the Scorpio N and the recently launched XUV 3XO

The Thar is now offered in a total of six colour options.

The new Deep Forest paint option is available with both the trims of the SUV.

Existing shades are Red Rage, Everest White, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, and Desert Fury.

No changes made to either the features or powertrains of the SUV.

Prices of the Thar range from Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra Thar has just got a small update and is now also available in a new Deep Forest green paint option. Both the trims, AX (O) and LX, of the Mahindra off-roader get the option of the new exterior shade. It was already available on other Mahindra SUVs such as the Scorpio N and more recently the XUV 3XO.

Updated Colour Palette

Mahindra is now offering the offroader in six colour options: Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest (new), and Desert Fury (only with the special Earth Edition). We had recently explained all the colour revisions that Mahindra had made to the Thar ever since the SUV’s launch in 2020.

No Change In Equipment List

The Thar gets no change in its features set and is still offered with a 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Its safety net comprises dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability programme (ESP), and rear parking sensors.

Engines On Offer

The Thar gets three engine choices: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (152 PS/300 Nm) and the other a 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/300 Nm). Both these engines are available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel drive (RWD) model also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine (118 PS/300 Nm) with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the turbo-petrol unit comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Price Range And Competitors

The Mahindra Thar is available in two broad variants – AX (O) and LX – priced between Rs 11.35 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The Mahindra Thar faces competition from the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, as well as similarly priced monocoque compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

