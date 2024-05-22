Modified On May 22, 2024 07:23 PM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

The Carnival facelift spied looks the same as the latest model available overseas

Kia Carnival is set to return to India in its fourth-generation model, which has been spotted testing without camouflage.

The redesigned exterior includes fresh styling front and rear, but still gets sliding rear doors.

The interior is expected to mirror the international model, with dual 12.3-inch displays for the new-gen cabin layout.

Global engine options include a 3.5L V6 petrol and a 1.6L petrol-hybrid; details for the India variant are pending.

New-gen Carnival is expected to be priced north of Rs 30 lakh, more expensive than the previous version.

The Kia Carnival is set to make a return in India in its latest avatar. The fourth generation of this premium MPV has been seen testing without camouflage on our roads. The spied model is the facelifted model, which was unveiled globally in November 2023.

What’s new

The spy shots provide a glimpse of the MPV's exterior. Compared to the third-generation model, which was discontinued in India a year ago, it appears larger. It gets a more upright nose, a wider grille, and a new headlamp design with L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). The grille receives a chrome treatment similar to the Hyundai Alcazar. It also includes a brushed aluminium faux skid plate.

The side profile looks familiar with its sliding doors, large glass window panes, and a spoiler-like treatment on the C-pillar. The alloy wheels are also different, and they appear larger than the previous model's 17-inch units.

Around the back as well, the new Carnival has the latest Kia design language with sharper and connected LED taillights. The rear bumper has prominent cladding and a faux skid plate as well to give it a more durable look.

Interior and features

While the spy shots do not allow us to see inside the car, we can assume that the Indian version of the Carnival will have a similar design and technology to the international model. As a result, it should have two 12.3-inch displays integrated into a single glass pane, as well as redesigned AC controls.

Other features to expect include a heads-up display and a digital rearview mirror. The international model also includes advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, which can be expected on the India-spec model as well since Kia already offers them with the Sonet and Seltos SUVs.

Engine and Performance

The Carnival sold internationally has many engine options, including a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm). It will be interesting to see which of these engines make it into the India-spec Carnival. Previously, we only had a 2.2-litre diesel-automatic powertrain on offer.

Price and Rivals

The Kia Carnival could be a rival to the Toyota Innova Hycross, which costs between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh. However, the Carnival is likely to be priced above the Hycross hybrid variants too. It remains a more affordable alternative to luxury MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.