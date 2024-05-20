Modified On May 20, 2024 01:59 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Innova Hycross

The waiting period for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross extends to over a year

Toyota reopened the order books for the ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross in April 2024.

Just a month later, the waiting period on the hybrid variants extends to 14 months.

However, the VX and VX (O) hybrid variants and regular petrol variants can still be booked.

Hycross uses a 2-litre petrol engine in both the petrol-only and hybrid variants, both with automatic transmissions only.

Prices for ZX and ZX (O) range from Rs 30.34 lakh to Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other variants of the MPV are priced from Rs 19.77 lakh and 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

In response to the prolonged waiting times, the bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have been temporarily halted yet again. The waiting period for the hybrid MPV variants extends to 14 months or more than a year. The bookings are expected to be reopened once the waiting time on these variants comes down. Meanwhile, customers can still book other variants of the MPV, including VX and VX (O) hybrids.

Toyota has previously halted orders for the top variants of the Innova Hycross hybrid in April 2023, which resumed a year later in April 2024. Now, just a few weeks after reopening the bookings for these top-spec hybrid variants, the waiting period has again extended to over a year.

What Does The Top-spec Innova Hycross Offer?

The top-spec hybrid variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with lane-keep and departure assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with hybrid and petrol-only powertrains. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 2-litre strong hybrid 2-litre petrol Power 186 PS 175 PS Torque 188 Nm (engine) / 206 Nm (motor) 209 Nm Transmission e-CVT CVT

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the top-spec Toyota Innova Hycross Zx and ZX (O) hybrid variants range between Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh. Other variants of the premium MPV are priced from Rs 19.77 lakh and 27.99 lakh. It takes on its siblings the Maruti Invicto (based on the Hycross) and diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta, while being a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

All prices are ex-showroom

