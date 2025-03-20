Mahindra XUV700 Ebony vs Tata Safari Dark Design Compared In Images

The Tata Safari Dark Edition gets more black elements and a bigger set of alloy wheels compared Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

The craze for all-black editions of cars has gone up in recent times, and the latest to the club is the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition. It features an all-black theme inside and out. It can be regarded as a direct rival to the Tata Safari Dark Edition, which also boasts black theme along with all-black exterior shade. Here’s how the XUV700 Ebony looks compared to the Safari Dark.

Front

Both XUV700 Ebony and Safari Dark feature blacked-out grille, however the Safari here also features black skid plates, which on the XUV700 are finished in silver. The ‘Mahindra’ logo on the XUV700 Ebony is finished in chrome, whereas the Safari Dark gets dark chrome ‘Tata’ logo in 2D effect.

Side

While the all-black editions of both the SUVs ride on blacked-out alloy wheels, the XUV700 Ebony has 18-inch units, whereas the Safari Dark gets larger 19-inch wheels. Note that the XUV700 stands out with flush-type door handles, while on the other hand, the Safari has regular pull-type door handles. The all-black XUV700 gets ‘Ebony’ badge on the fender, whereas the Safari Dark features ‘Safari’ lettering finished in black.

Rear

The XUV700 Ebony Edition gets wraparound LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and a silver skid plate. It further gets an Ebony Edition badge on the tailgate. The Safari Dark features connected LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, all-black skid plate, and a ‘Safari’ badge finished in black.

Interior

Both Mahindra and Tata SUVs get all-black interior theme with black leatherette seat upholstery. The XUV700 Ebony, however, features more dark chrome elements on the dashboard compared to the Safari Dark. Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 Ebony with amenities like dual 10,25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and another for the instrumentation), a 12-speaker Sony sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It also features ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It is also equipped with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist and collision mitigation system.

In terms of features, the Safari Dark gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a JBL 10-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, auto AC with second and third-row vents, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. Its safety kit includes up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Powertrains

The XUV700 Ebony can be had in both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, whereas the Safari only comes with diesel engine option.

Model Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS 170 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Price Range And Rivals

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Tata Safari Dark Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 24.14 lakh Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 27 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

These SUVs can be regarded as a rival to the Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition.

