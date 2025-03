Mahindra XUV700 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 75,000

Some AX7 variants have seen a price slash of Rs 45,000, while the top-spec AX7 trim has witnessed a price cut of up to Rs 75,000

Despite the recent trend of carmakers hiking prices from April 2025, prices of the Mahindra XUV700 have been slashed by up to Rs 75,000. This price cut has affected both the turbo-petrol and diesel variants based on the higher-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, while the prices of the lower-spec variants are the same as before. Here are the details:

Mahindra XUV700 Turbo-petrol Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX MT 5-seater Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh No difference MX MT 7-seater Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh No difference AX3 MT 5-seater Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh No difference AX3 AT 5-seater Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh No difference AX5 MT 5-seater Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh No difference AX5 AT 5-seater Rs 19.29 lakh Rs 19.29 lakh No difference AX5 MT 7-seater Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 18.34 lakh No difference AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh No difference AX5 S MT 7-seater Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh No difference AX5 S AT 7-seater Rs 18.64 lakh Rs 18.64 lakh No difference AX7 MT 6-seater Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh No difference AX7 AT 6-seater Rs 21.64 lakh Rs 21.19 lakh (- Rs 45,000) AX7 MT 7-seater Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh No difference AX7 AT 7-seater Rs 21.44 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh (- Rs 45,000) AX7 Ebony MT 7-seater – Rs 19.64 lakh Recently launched AX7 Ebony AT 7-seater – Rs 21.14 lakh Recently launched AX7 L AT 6-seater Rs 24.14 lakh Rs 23.39 lakh (- Rs 75,000) AX7 L AT 7-seater Rs 23.94 lakh Rs 23.19 lakh (- Rs 75,000) AX7 L Ebony AT 7-seater FWD – Rs 23.34 lakh Recently launched

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX 5-seater Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh No difference MX 7-seater Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh No difference AX3 MT 5-seater Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh No difference AX3 AT 5-seater Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh No difference AX5 MT 5-seater Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh No difference AX5 AT 5-seater Rs 19.89 lakh Rs 19.89 lakh No difference AX5 MT 7-seater Rs 19.04 lakh Rs 19.04 lakh No difference AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 20.64 lakh No difference AX5 S MT 7-seater Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 17.74 lakh No difference AX5 S AT 7-seater Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 19.24 lakh No difference AX7 MT 6-seater Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh No difference AX7 AT 6-seater Rs 22.34 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh (- Rs 45,000) AX7 MT 7-seater FWD Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh No difference AX7 AT 7-seater FWD Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 21.69 lakh (- Rs 45,000) AX7 AT 7-seater AWD Rs 23.34 lakh Rs 22.89 lakh (- Rs 45,000) AX7 Ebony MT 7-seater FWD – Rs 20.14 lakh Recently launched AX7 Ebony AT 7-seater FWD – Rs 21.84 lakh Recently launched AX7 L MT 6-seater Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 22.49 lakh (- Rs 75,000) AX7 L AT 6-seater Rs 24.94 lakh Rs 24.19 lakh (-Rs 75,000) AX7 L MT 7-seater FWD Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh (- Rs 75,000) AX7 L AT 7-seater FWD Rs 24.74 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh (-Rs 75,000) AX7 L AT 7-seater AWD Rs 25.74 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh (- Rs 75,000) AX7 L Ebony MT 7-seater FWD – Rs 22.39 lakh Recently launched AX7 L Ebony AT 7-seater FWD – Rs 24.14 lakh Recently launched

Powertrain Options

Here are the detailed specifications of the two powertrain choices the XUV700 gets:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/AWD

*AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

^FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

Features And Safety

The Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with features including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 6-way powered driver's seat, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system, dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

On the safety front, it packs in up to seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a 360-degree camera. It is also equipped with a Level-2 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features including lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700’s 6- and 7-seater versions rival the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. Its 5-seater variants, on the other hand, lock horns with compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara while also being a competitor to the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

