Modified On May 20, 2024 05:16 PM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer, officially set to launch in June, will get the Nexon’s 120 PS turbo-petrol engine

Latest spy shots reveal it has a dual-tip exhaust, like the Hyundai i20 N Line

Upgrades to a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system as seen on the Nexon

Includes a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor for enhanced safety kit

New alloy wheel design and a dual-tone orange and black colourway with white stripes to be offered

Gets the Nexon's 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with 120 PS and 170 Nm

Launch set for June 2024, with prices expected to start at 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The upcoming Tata Altroz Racer seems ripe to make its market entry and has been spotted testing yet again, completely undisguised. This latest sighting reveals more information about the upcoming sporty variant of the Tata premium hatchback.

What’s New

It seems like Tata has stuck with the orange-black colour scheme for the production-ready Altroz Racer as showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. However, the latest sightings also confirmed the presence of a dual-tip exhaust, which might even offer a sportier sound. It also sports a “#racer” badge on the front fender and “iTurbo+” on the boot lid.

The interiors have also been updated and seem to get the same feature updates we first saw at Auto Expo 2023. Peeking into the test unit, we spotted a new 10.25-inch infotainment system, with the same silver and black cabin theme as the Altroz currently on sale.

We also spotted a camera mounted under the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), confirming the presence of a 360-degree camera, and a blind-spot monitor.

Other Features

The Altroz Racer showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 had a heads-up display and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. It also showcased amber ambient lighting and ventilated front seats. Safety features are likely to include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD), and electronic stability control (ESC). It will not only be a sportier version of the Altroz hatchback but also better equipped in every aspect.

A more powerful powertrain

The Tata Altroz Racer is poised to get the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine and the specifications are as follows:

Specifications 1.2 turbo-petrol engine Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

Furthermore, the Altroz Racer is expected to come with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (also from the Nexon). The current variants on sale get a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine. Meanwhile, the Altroz iTurbo variants get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 110 PS and 140 Nm.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer will directly compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line (120 PS/172 Nm) and is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, the regular Altroz variants are priced from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 10.80 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price