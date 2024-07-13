Published On Jul 13, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

Three EVs, including two from Mercedes-Benz, were also launched this week

In the past week, many major events have happened in the Indian automotive space, some of which will soon become bigger news. Carmakers are gearing up for upcoming launches and in that regard, teasers of popular SUVs have been released. To celebrate their respective anniversaries, the Hyundai Exter has got a new special edition, and the Mahindra XUV700 has received a price cut. Also, a premium mid-size electric SUV has become more affordable and two new luxury EVs have also launched this week. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Launched

The Hyundai Exter has been a popular car since its launch last year and, to commemorate its first anniversary, Hyundai has introduced a new Knight Edition of the micro-SUV. It gets several blacked-out design elements with red inserts and two new colour options.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Slashed

While Hyundai launched a new special edition, Mahindra decided to celebrate the XUV700’s upcoming third anniversary by slashing the prices of its AX7 and AX7 L variants by more than a couple of lakh rupees. However, these prices are effective only for a limited time.

Maruti Swift Euro NCAP Crash Test

The new-generation Maruti Swift has undergone the Euro NCAP crash test and has come out with the same rating as the previous-gen model. However, the testing protocols have become more stringent since the last test. Check out its detailed test report here.

Tata Curvv EV Teased

The launch of the Tata Curvv EV is around the corner and the first teasers of the upcoming coupe-SUV are out. From the teasers, we can make out that the Curvv EV will get a connected DRL setup and flush door handles. On the inside, it will get a minimalistic cabin theme and it will also borrow some features from the Nexon.

BYD Atto 3 Affordable Variants Launched

BYD has made the Atto 3 more affordable by introducing two new base variants with a smaller battery pack and less range. Check out what all is different here.

New and Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Launches

Mercedes-Benz has launched its most affordable electric offering, the EQA, which has a WLTP-rated range of over 500 km. The carmaker has also updated the EQB which now gets an option of a 5-seater configuration and has commenced the bookings of the EQG (electric G-Wagon). Mercedes India has also announced the introduction of four new cars by the end of 2024, and you can find them here.

Facelifted Tata Punch Spied

The Tata Punch hasn’t been comprehensively updated since its launch in 2021. However, a test mule of the facelifted Tata Punch has been spotted testing, and the new spy shots give a glimpse into what the interiors are likely to feature.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Spied

Before its much-awaited launch next month, a few test mules of the 5-door Mahindra Thar have been spotted, which have revealed three of its colour options. Check them out here.

Nissan X-Trail Interior Teased

The Nissan X-Trail is making a comeback to India after a decade in its fourth-generation avatar and the Japanese carmaker started teasing it a while back. A recent teaser gave us a glimpse inside the full-size SUV, and here are what features it will offer.

Xiaomi SU7 Showcased

The tech giant Xiaomi, which had developed an electric performance sedan, showcased the same model in India for the first time. While there is a slim chance that the Xiaomi SU7 to be launched in India, you can check out how it looks and what it has to offer.

MG Cloud EV Spied

MG offers two EVs in India- the Comet EV and the ZS EV, but there is a huge price difference between these two offerings. This is likely to change soon as MG was recently spotted testing the Cloud EV in India. Although the spy shots did not offer much detail, it is expected that it will feature the global offering’s specs.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT