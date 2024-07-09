Modified On Jul 09, 2024 07:04 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch six cars in the second half of 2024, and it started with the EQA electric SUV

Four more Mercedes-Benz cars will be arriving in the second half of 2024 after the recent EQA and EQB facelift launch.

One of the most anticipated launches will be the new E-Class long-wheelbase along with an AMG performance version.

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV, the brand’s flagship electric SUV, has also been confirmed.

The open-top Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE Cabriolet can also be launched by the carmaker.

Bookings of the electric G-Class SUV are also open, hinting at its probable launch this year.

Mercedes-Benz India revealed plans to launch a total of six new cars in the second half of 2024, including three EVs. It kicked off by launching a pair of electric SUVs - the EQA and EQB facelift. The remaining four models have already been hinted at, although the exact launch dates have not been revealed yet. Here are the remaining Mercedes-Benz models that will be launched in 2024 in India:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the sixth-generation E-Class LWB will be available in India in the coming months. It is likely to be priced upward of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). Powertrain options are yet to be revealed for this model, however, the regular wheelbase model gets two engine options: a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 255 PS and 295 Nm, and a 3-litre flat-six petrol engine that produces 375 PS and 369 Nm, both with a 48V mild hybrid motor.

The new E-Class gets a 14.4-inch infotainment system and two 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and the other for the passenger display), multicolour ambient lighting, a 21-speaker Burmester sound system and connected car tech. However, it will be interesting to see which of these features are carried over to the Indian-spec E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53

Another AMG model, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG E53 will also be launched in India. The facelifted AMG E53 will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, that produces a total of 585 PS and 750 Nm. It has an electric-only range of up to 101 km. It can be charged either with a 9.6 kW AC charger or a 60 kW DC fast charger.

The interiors are expected to be similar to the international model and the new E-Class, which gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 14.4-inch infotainment system, an optional 12.3-inch front passenger display, and electrically adjustable front sport seats. It will be a CBU offering priced well above Rs 1 crore.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE53 Cabriolet

The range of Mercedes’ convertibles in India is set to expand with the likely introduction of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE53 AMG Cabriolet. Internationally, it gets a 3-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 449 PS and 560 Nm that propels this car from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds. It is mated to a 9-speed DCT automatic gearbox which sends power to all the wheels. The four-seat CLE53 AMG would be positioned below the SL63 AMG which gets the proper 4-litre twin-turbo V8 and is strictly a two-seater roadster.

The international model’s feature set includes a vertically-oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 12.3-inch driver’s display, a heads-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a Burmester sound system.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

The first electric Maybach model, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 680 SUV is set to hit the Indian shores this year with an expected price tag of around Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom). The EQS SUV, the most expensive model in Mercedes’ EV lineup, can have a 107.8 kWh battery pack powering a dual motor setup, mounted on either axle, producing 658 PS and 950 Nm. It can have a range of up to 600km (WLTP claimed).

The interior will be feature-rich with triple integrated displays in the dashboard: two 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and another for the passenger’s display) and a 17.7-inch OLED infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats with 12-way electronic adjustability, powered rear seats with memory function, four-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and soft close doors.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Technology

The electric G-Wagen, the Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ, bookings of which are open now, might also be launched towards the very end of 2024 with deliveries in 2025. It is likely to be priced at around Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). In a typical off-roader fashion, it is built on a ladder-frame chassis with independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear. It can get a 116 kWh battery pack with four motors producing 587 PS and 1,164 Nm. It has a WLTP-rated range of up to 473 km. It also will get a low-range transfer case for proper off-road capabilities.

On the features front, the electric G-Wagen can get two 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and another for the infotainment screen), a Burmester sound system, a transparent bonnet function (that helps to place the SUV properly in an off-road trail, by using the front cameras to project an image onto the infotainment screen).

Which of these upcoming Mercedes-Benz models are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

