Modified On Jul 10, 2024 03:10 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Exter

The Knight edition of the Exter, introduced to mark the SUV’s 1-year anniversary, is available with higher-spec SX and SX (O) Connect variants

Exterior highlights include all black front and rear skid plates, black alloy wheels, and red-painted brake callipers.

Inside, it gets all black dashboard and black seat upholstery with red inserts.

Gets features as the Exter, including an 8-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and a dash cam with dual camera.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera.

Uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with the regular Exter.

Customers will have to pay Rs 15,000 more for the Knight edition of the Exter.

The Hyundai Exter was first introduced in India in 2023, entering the micro SUV space to compete with the Tata Punch. Since its debut, the Exter has become a popular choice among buyers, thanks to its SUV-like design and features. Building on its popularity and marking its 1-year anniversary, Hyundai has now introduced a special Knight edition of the Exter.

Prices

Variant Regular Price Knight Edition Price Difference Manual SX Rs 8.23 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX Dual-tone Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 8.62 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) Connect Rs 9.56 lakh Rs 9.71 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) Connect Dual-tone Rs 9.71 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh + Rs 15,000 Automatic SX Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX Dual-tone Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.30 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) Connect Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) Connect Dual-tone Rs 10.28 lakh Rs 10.43 lakh + Rs 15,000

The Knight edition of the Exter is only being offered with its higher spec SX and SX(O) Connect variants. It commands a premium of Rs 15,000 across and is available with both manual and automatic options.

Changes On The Knight Edition

As seen with the Knight edition of the Hyundai Venue, the Exter comes with an all-black exterior shade with red highlights all around. Apart from the exterior paint, changes on the Exter Knight edition include an all-black front and rear skid plates, blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a Knight edition badge as well. Apart from the new Abyss Black exterior shade, the Exter Knight edition is also available in four other monotone and two dual-tone paint options: Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Shadow Grey (new), Ranger Khaki with abyss black roof and Shadow grey with abyss black roof (new).

Interior & Features

Inside, the Exter Knight edition is expected to come with an-all black interior theme and black seat upholstery. It also gets red inserts on the AC vents and on the seats. The Exter’s all-black edition carries a similar list of equipment as its regular version, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless phone charging, auto AC, a sunroof, and dash cam with dual cameras.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Same Petrol Engine

The Knight edition of the Exter uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The special edition of the micro SUV is not available with the option of a CNG powertrain.

Expected Price & Rivals

The special Knight edition of the Hyundai Exter commands a premium of up to Rs 15,000 over the corresponding regular variants. The Exter is currently priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Tata Punch, while also being an alternative to the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sub-4m crossovers.

