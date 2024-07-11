2024 Maruti Suzuki Scores 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Modified On Jul 11, 2024 01:13 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The passenger compartment of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift was deemed to be ‘stable’ in the Euro NCAP safety assessments

The new Swift got 26.9/40 points in adult occupant protection.

It scored 32.1/49 points in child occupant protection.

Global-spec model also gets additional safety tech thanks to the provision of ADAS.

Prices of the Swift range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was launched in India in May 2024, has just been crash tested by the Euro NCAP (new car assessment programme). It scored an overall 3-star rating in the safety assessments. It must be noted that the Swift secured a better score in the Japanese NCAP test, where it got four stars.

Adult Occupant Protection - 26.9/40 Pts (67 Percent)

As per Euro NCAP protocols, the new Swift was rated on four parameters, including three impact tests (front, lateral and rear) as well as rescue and extrication. The Maruti Suzuki hatchback offered ‘good’ protection to the heads of the front passengers, and ‘weak’ to ‘adequate’ protection for their chest. It showed ‘good’ protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. Euro NCAP pointed out that a few areas of the dashboard posed a risk to these areas for people of different builds and those sitting in different positions. The passenger compartment itself was rated as ‘stable.’

In the side barrier test, protection of the chest was ‘adequate’ and that of other critical body areas was ‘good’. In the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was ‘good’. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated ‘good’ protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision.

Under the rescue and extrication parameter, the safety authority checks and awards a car on the basis of the availability of a rescue sheet, emergency-calling system, multi-collision brake, and submergence check. The 2024 Swift has an e-calling system, which alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash, but its system did not fully meet the Euro NCAP’s requirements. Although the Swift’s doors, if locked, could be opened within two minutes of power being lost after entering water, the duration for which windows would remain functional is unclear.

FYI- A rescue sheet is developed and distributed by car manufacturers for each model on the market, and helps to identify potential hazards such as the location of airbags, pre-tensioners, batteries and high-voltage cables, as well as the safest places to cut open the structure.

Child Occupant Protection - 32.1/49 Pts (65 percent)

The Swift offered ‘poor’ protection to the neck of the 10-year-old dummy in the frontal offset test. Chest protection was deemed to be ‘marginal’ and head protection was rated as ‘adequate’. In the case of the 6-year-old dummy, the Suzuki hatchback provided ‘weak’ neck protection, and a ‘marginal’ rating for head protection. In the side barrier test, it showed ‘poor’ chest protection for the 10-year-old dummy, and neck protection was rated as ‘weak’.

Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) - 48/63 Pts (76 Percent)

The VRU part of the test assesses how safe the car is for those who might run into it or fall onto it by accident. The new Swift’s bonnet provides ‘adequate’ protection to pedestrians and while the front bumper is unlikely to mangle their legs, the protection for the pelvis, femur, knee, and tibia region was largely rated as ‘good.’ That said, it was rated as ‘poor’ when it was tested on the A-pillars. Luckily, its autonomous emergency braking (AEB) does an ‘adequate’ job of detecting pedestrians and cyclists to avoid collisions in most scenarios.

Safety Assists - 11.3/18 Pts (62 Percent)

The global-spec fourth-gen Swift comes with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and forward collision warning, which is not available on the India-spec offering. As per the Euro NCAP tests, its autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed adequately to detect other vehicles as did the lane support and speed detection systems. However, its driver status monitoring system only helps in detecting driver drowsiness. The Swift doesn’t have an occupant detection system, which has reduced its total points here.

More About The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti retails the new Swift in five broad variants: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi+. It is available with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm), mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced in the range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while serving as an alternative to the Renault Triber sub-4m crossover MPV.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Swift AMT