BYD Atto 3 Gets New Variants With A Smaller Battery Pack Option, Prices Start From Rs 24.99 Lakh
Modified On Jul 10, 2024 02:00 PM By Samarth for BYD Atto 3
The electric SUV has become more affordable by Rs 9 lakh, thanks to the new base-spec Dynamic variant and the smaller battery pack option
The Atto 3 is now offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior.
The Dynamic variant lacks features like a powered tailgate and adaptive LED headlights, fewer speakers, and single-colour ambient lighting.
The base variant is equipped with a 49.92 kWh battery pack, providing an ARAI-claimed range of 468 km.
The other two variants come with a 60.48 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-claimed range of 521 km.
The base variant supports 70 kW DC charging while other variants get 80 kW DC charging support.
BYD India has rejigged the variant lineup of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, as it has launched a new base-spec variant, thus making the Atto 3 more affordable. It’s now available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium and Superior. The Atto 3 now starts at Rs 24.99 lakh, which is down by Rs 9 lakh compared to the EV’s previous starting price. With this a new Cosmos Black colour has also been added to the electric SUV’s palette. Let’s have a look at more details of the variants launched.
Prices
Here are the prices of the newly launched variants of the Atto 3:
|
Variants
|
Prices
|
Dynamic
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Premium
|
Rs 29.85 lakh
|
Superior
|
Rs 33.99 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom, Introductory
Powertrain
The base-spec Dynamic variant features a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack, while the other variants get the previously available 60.48 kWh battery pack. Here are the detailed specifications for the powertrain options in the new variants:
|
Specifications
|
Dynamic (New)
|
Premium (New)
|
Superior
|
Battery Pack
|
49.92 kWh
|
60.48 kWh
|
60.48 kWh
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
204 PS
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
310 Nm
|
310 Nm
|
Claimed Range (ARAI)
|
468 km
|
521 km
|
521 km
As far as charging is concerned, the BYD’s Blade Battery can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes using a DC charger. The base variant supports only a 70 kW DC charging option, while the other variants support an 80 kW charging option.
Features And Safety
In terms of features, Atto 3 gets features like a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker system, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split rear seats, and 5-inch digital driver’s display. Being the new lower-spec variant, the Dynamic variant misses out on powered tailgate, adaptive LED headlights, multi-colour ambient lighting but gets only 6-speaker setup. While the mid-spec Premium variant misses out adaptive LED headlights only as compared to the top-spec variant.
The safety net comprises of seven airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which is now available on the top-end Superior variant only.
Rivals
The BYD Atto 3 rivals the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.
