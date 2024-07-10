Modified On Jul 10, 2024 04:28 PM By Ansh

The MG EV has a claimed range of up to 460 km and is expected to sit above the Tata Nexon EV

In MG’s India line-up, it will be placed between the Comet EV and the ZS EV.

Internationally, it gets a 50.6 kWh battery pack and comes with a front-wheel-drive setup.

Features include a free-floating 15.6-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a 6-way powered driver seat.

Gets 4 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features.

It is expected to be priced from 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Cloud EV has been spied testing in India recently and it is expected to be launched in the coming months. Although the spied unit did not offer much details, this crossover is available in the international markets, under the name of Wuling Cloud EV, and the details of the India-spec model are expected to be the same as the global version. Here is everything you need to know about this upcoming electric vehicle.

Design

The globally available version gets a smooth flowing design with almost rounded off elements in the front. The fascia has width spanning LED DRLs with the headlamps placed in a separate housing lower down.

The side has a flat look with no curves or creases, and it gets flush door handles along with silver aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear end also has a plain and simple look with connected LED tail lights.

Inside, it has a minimalistic cabin where the most noticeable thing is the big touchscreen. The dashboard has multiple layers of different materials, including wooden and bronze elements.The overall cabin has a dark theme with black leatherette upholstery, featuring contrast bronze stitching.

Battery Pack & Range

In the Indonesian market, the Cloud EV is available with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which is paired with a single electric motor in a front-wheel-drive setup. The electric motor makes 136 PS and 200 Nm, and the EV has a CLTC-claimed (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) range of 460 km.

However, the Indian version could have a different range as it will be tested as per ARAI standards. In some other international markets.

For charging options, it supports DC fast charging, which can juice up its battery pack from 30-100 percent in around 30 minutes. And by using a home AC charger, the battery pack can be refilled from 20-100 percent in around 7 hours.

Features & Safety

It is equipped with a 15.6-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, it gets 4 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking. The India-spec model, though, might get 6 airbags instead of 4 to bring it in line with the upcoming safety mandate.

Expected Price & Rivals

The MG Cloud EV is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will act as a premium alternative to Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

