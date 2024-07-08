Published On Jul 08, 2024 02:49 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz EQB 2022-2024

The Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift is now available in two variants: EQB 350 4MATIC AMG Line (5-seater) and EQB 250+ (7-seater)

Its new EQB 250+ variant gets a larger 70.5 kWh battery pack for a higher driving range of up to 535 km (WLTP claimed).

The updated EQB 350 4MATIC (5-seater) continues with the same 66.5 kWh battery pack.

The 5-seater variant of the EQB also gets sportier design elements inside and out in the AMG Line trim.

Features updates include 710W 12-speaker Burmester sound system, and heads up display.

The EQB now also gets more advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has been in the Indian market since December 2022 and has recently undergone a midlife update. Mercedes is now offering the EQB electric SUV in a 5-seater option which gets AMG Line design elements inside and out. The 7-seater variant of the EQB on other hand now offers a larger battery pack for a higher driving range. Here are the variant-wise prices for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Variant Prices EQB 250+ 7-seater Rs 70.90 lakh EQB 350 4MATIC AMG Line 5-seater Rs 77.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The 5-seater AMG Line variant of the EQB is Rs 6.6 lakh more expensive than the 7-seater variant.

What’s New On The EQB 5-seater?

The newly introduced EQB 350 4MATIC 5-seater AMG Line variant of the EQB electric SUV features sportier design elements inside and out. Exterior highlights include an updated closed-off black front grille with a star pattern, and a revised front bumper. On the side, it gets new 19-inch alloy wheels. The EQB 350 now gets an all-black interior along with a sports steering wheel and sports seats.

Feature Updates

Features on board the 2024 EQB include two 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and another one for the infotainment) with latest-generation MBUX Gen 2 operating system. The feature updates also include a 710W 12-speaker Burmester sound system, and heads up display. The EQB 350 now also gets more advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like distronic active distance assist and active lane keep assist.

Battery Pack & Range

The 2024 EQB is now a available with two battery pack options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Variant EQB 250+ EQB 350 4MATIC Battery Pack 70.5 kWh 66.5 kWh Power 190 PS 292 PS Torque 385 Nm 520 Nm Range (WLTP) Up to 535 km Up to 447 km Drive Type 2-wheel-drive (2WD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The 7-seater version of the EQB gets a larger 70.5 kWh battery pack which offers up to 88 km of higher driving range compared to its 5-seater variant.

Rivals

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, and BMW iX1.

