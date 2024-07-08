Published On Jul 08, 2024 06:30 PM By Samarth for Mercedes-Benz EQG

The all-electric G-Wagon features an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup with four electric motors (one for each wheel)

Mercedes-Benz has started taking bookings for its electric version of the G-Class SUV in India.

It made its debut this year as Mercedes EQG, and later rebranded as G 580 with EQ Technology.

The electric version of G-Wagon gets a similar body like it's ICE version, while some EV-specific changes include a closed-off grille and redesigned bumpers.

Safety kit includes multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

It comes equipped with a 116 kWh battery pack with four motors producing 587 PS and offering a claimed range of up to 473 km (WLTP).

Expected price is Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the Mercedes EQG in India later this year and is now taking bookings for the same. The EQG is the all-electric version of the G-Class SUV, which was revealed globally in April 2024. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming electric SUV.

Exterior

When the electric G-Wagon concept debuted at the Bharat Mobility Expo, it was initially named the EQG. However, the German automaker later rebranded it as the G 580 with EQ Technology when it made its global market-ready premiere.

The electric G-wagon retains the iconic boxy shape, circular LED DRLs, and LED projector headlights as seen on the regular model, while it gets a few EV-specific changes including a closed-off black front grille with illumination around it and a redesigned bumper design. It also gets 20-inch alloy wheels (on the AMG spec) and a new tailgate-mounted compartment for storing the charger, replacing the spare wheel found on the standard G-Wagon with the combustion engine.

Interiors and Features

Inside, the EV version is a blend of modern and familiar. It gets a black themed cabin with multi-function steering wheel with touch haptic controls, and sports squared-off housings for the AC vents. In terms of features, it gets dual 12.3-inch displays (a touchscreen one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), voice assistant, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD).

In terms of safety it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, traffic sign assist and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane-keep assist, autonomous-emergency braking (AEB), and driver attentiveness alert.

Powertrain and Charging

The powertrain specifications of the all-electric G-Wagon are as follows:

Specification Mercedes-Benz G 580 Battery Pack 116 kWh (usable) WLTP-claimed Range Up to 473 km Electric Motors 4 (one per wheel) Power (Combined) 587 PS Torque (Combined) 1164 Nm Drivetrain 4WD

It also gets multiple drive modes : Comfort, Sport, and Individual and two off-road modes: Trail and Rock. It also supports fast charging of up to 200 kW, which can juice it up from 10 to 80 percent in around 32 minutes. Its massive battery can also be top-up via an 11 kW AC charger while at home also for overnight recharges.

Price and Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz is expected to be priced at Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). It will serve as an electric alternative to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender.

