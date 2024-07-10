Modified On Jul 10, 2024 05:53 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The new teaser confirms that the Curvv will borrow a few features from the new Nexon, including the driver’s display, paddle shifters and the rotary drive mode selector

The Tata Curvv will likely be the first mass-market SUV-coupe offering in India.

In the recent teaser, the digital driver’s display, paddle shifters and rotary drive mode selector were spotted.

It will be offered with multiple powertrains: petrol, diesel and electric.

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced at Rs 10.50 lakh while the Curvv EV is likely going to cost around Rs 20 lakh.

The Curvv EV will be launched before the Curvv.

The launch of the Tata Curvv, in both EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, is around the corner and the carmaker has shared some teasers of the upcoming car. In the latest teaser, where two test mules of the SUV-coupe were being tested on the hilly terrains, some of its features were spotted. Here’s everything that we could spot in these teasers:

What Was Noticed?

The teaser gives a glimpse of the fully digital driver’s display, which will probably be the same 10.25-inch unit borrowed from the Tata Nexon EV. We could also spot a lane-keep assist feature being displayed on the driver’s display, thus confirming that the Curvv EV will also get some advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance assist.

Paddle shifters were also spotted, which will help in energy recuperation in the Curvv EV. This is also going to be borrowed from the Nexon EV. Another feature that was visible in the teaser was a drive mode selector. A closer look at the rotary unit suggests that the Curvv EV will have three driving modes- Eco, City and Sport.

Additional Features Expected

The Tata Curvv EV is also expected to get a 12.3-inch infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, auto AC and wireless phone charging.

On the safety front, the Curvv duo can get six airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and electronic stability control (ESC). Higher variants could further pack a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

Official details for the Curvv EV and Curvv powertrains are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the EV to get a choice of two battery packs with a claimed range of around 500 km, as it will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform.

Talking about the Curvv ICE, it is likely to feature two engine options: a new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (125 PS/225 Nm) and the familiar Nexon-sourced 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/260 Nm). Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Expected Launch And Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched soon, which is expected to cost upwards of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will lock horns with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

The Tata Curvv ICE will be launched after the EV and is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will directly rival the upcoming Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe. It will also compete with other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

