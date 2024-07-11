2024 Nissan X-Trail Interior Teased, Big Touchscreen And Digital Driver Display Confirmed

Modified On Jul 11, 2024 07:15 PM By Samarth for Nissan X-Trail

The latest teaser shows an all-black cabin theme for the flagship Nissan SUV, and also confirms that it will be offered in a 3-row layout in India

Nissan to bring back the X-Trail moniker to India after a decade.

The SUV is expected to have a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

It is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to 8-step CVT automatic and 12V mild-hybrid tech onboard.

Globally, it’s available with both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

The 2024 X-Trail SUV is likely to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) with launch expected in July 2024.

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is set to be introduced in India soon and the Japanese marque has already started teasing the flagship SUV. In its latest teaser, the carmaker has given us a glimpse of the SUV’s interior, while also revealing some of the premium features that will be on board the new X-Trail. Interestingly, the ‘X-Trail’ nameplate will be making a comeback in India after a decade. Here are more details we gathered from the teaser of this upcoming full-size SUV:

What Was Seen?

Probably the biggest highlights of the teaser are the floating-type infotainment system and the fully digital driver’s display (both of which are expected to be 12.3-inches). We can also notice that the SUV will have an all-black cabin theme with a 2-tone seat upholstery.

The teaser also reveals the provision of a panoramic sunroof on the upcoming Nissan flagship SUV. We got a glimpse of the center console, featuring a split-type opening armrest with storage, a drive mode button, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, cup holders, wireless phone charger and a gear lever (probably to get an 8-step CVT automatic). The new Nissan X-Trail will be offered in a 3-row layout in India, as shown in the teaser.

Expected Features and Safety

Apart from the dual digital displays and panoramic sunroof,, it is also expected to come with a 10-speaker premium Bose music system, 3-zone climate control, and heated & powered front seats with memory function.

Its safety net is expected to get multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) which include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, and front collision warning.

Powertrain

Nissan has not revealed any information about the upcoming 2024 India-spec X-Trail but it is available in global market with the following specifications:

Powertrains e-Power (Hybrid) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Drivetrain 2WD AWD 2WD Power 204 PS 213 PS 163 PS Torque 300 Nm Up to 525Nm 300 Nm Top speed 170 kmph 180 kmph 200 kmph 0-100kmph 8 seconds 7 seconds 9.6 seconds

The Nissan SUV gets a choice of both two-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) in the international markets.

Price and Rivals

Nissan is expected to launch the three-row X-Trail SUV in July 2024, with an expected price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it to compete with Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

