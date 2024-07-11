Published On Jul 11, 2024 05:58 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Thar 5-door was spotted in white, black, and red exterior shades, all of which are already available on its 3-door counterpart

The 5-door may also come with Galaxy Grey and Aquamarine exterior paint options as offered on the 3-door model.

Mahindra could offer the Thar 5-door with features like dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Likely to use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options as offered with the 3-door Thar.

Launch expected shortly after August debut; could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most awaited launches from the carmaker, and it has been under development for the past 2 years. The Thar 5-door is set to make its debut on Independence Day 2024, after which it will go on sale soon. Ahead of its debut, the Thar 5-door was spotted again, revealing three new exterior colours.

To Get 3 Similar Shades As The 3-door Model

Although the exterior of the SUV was still decked up in camouflage, the body paint remained partially visible around the B-pillar and lower side body panels. Three test mules were spied recently, finished in white, red, and black exterior shades each, which seem similar to those available for the Thar 3-door. In addition to these colours, the Thar 5-door may also come with Galaxy Grey and Aquamarine exterior paint options, currently offered with the 3-door model.

Apart from the third-row seating, the Thar 5-door could also get a revised grille design, updated set of alloy wheels on the outside. On the inside, it will likely get a similar looking dashboard but in a different theme and upholstery options.

Expected Features

The 5-door Thar is expected to come with features including a larger touchscreen (possibly 10.25 inches), a similarly sized digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone AC. Its safety kit may include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. Additionally, it could be equipped with a 360-degree camera, and some previous spy shots also suggest it might get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Engine Options

The Thar 5-door is expected to use the same petrol and diesel engine options as the regular Thar, but likely in a higher state of tune. The options include 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. We also expect the choice of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Force Gurkha 5-door, while also serving as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

