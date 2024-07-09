Modified On Jul 09, 2024 01:37 PM By Shreyash

The electric sedan is already on sale in its home country China, and it could be launched in India at a later stage

The SU7 gets three battery pack options internationally: 73.6 kWh, 94.3 kWh, and 101 kWh

To be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options.

Depending on the battery pack option, it will offer a claimed range of up to 830 km.

Feature highlights include 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 56-inch heads-up display and ADAS.

India launch expected by XX, could be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automobile industry is undergoing a significant shift towards electric cars and related new technologies. At the same time, we are witnessing the emergence of various new players in the EV market, including unexpected technology brands such as Xiaomi. Known primarily as a smartphone brand and specialising in consumer electronic devices across various sectors, Xiaomi has showcased its first electric sedan, the SU7, on our shores.

How Does It Look?

The Xiaomi SU7 is a 4-door electric sedan that, at first glance, reminds you of the Porsche Taycan due to its low-slung design. It features teardrop-shaped LED headlights at the front, up to 21-inch alloy wheels along the sides, and connected LED tail lights at the rear, complemented by an active rear spoiler. Thanks to its aerodynamic design, the SU7 achieves an air drag coefficient of 0.195.

Interior & Features

Inside, the Xiaomi SU7 boasts a minimalistic interior featuring a threei-spoke steering wheel and a large 16.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel includes two buttons reminiscent of Porsche models: one for activating autonomous drivingand another for the boost mode.

Other features on board the SU7 include a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 56-inch heads up display, wireless phone charging, panoramic glass roof, powered front seats with active side support and a 25-speaker sound system. Passenger safety is taken care of by seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stabilty control and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) using LiDAR technology with features including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive high beam.

Battery Pack & Range

Internationally, Xiaomi offers the SU7 with three battery pack options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Xiaomi SU7 Xiaomi SU7 Pro Xiaomi SU7 Max Battery Pack 73.6 kWh 94.3 kWh 101 kWh Power 299 PS 299 PS 673 PS Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm 838 Nm Range (CLTC claimed range) 700 km 830 km 800 km Drive Type RWD (rear-wheel-drive) RWD (rear-wheel-drive) Dual motor AWD (all-wheel-drive) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.28 seconds 5.7 seconds 2.78 seconds

Charging

The charging times for the SU7 electric sedan are as follows:

Battery Pack 73.6 kWh 94.3 kWh 101 kWh Fast Charging Time (10-80 percent) 25 minutes 30 minutes 19 minutes

India Launch & Rivals

Xiaomi still hasn't confirmed the launch of the SU7 in India, however if it happens it could be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). In China, it is currently priced between ¥ 215,900 and ¥ 299,900 (Rs 24.78 lakh to Rs 24.43 lakh). In India, it will take on the BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 5, while serving as an affordable alternative to the BMW i4.