Modified On Jul 08, 2024 02:57 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz EQA

It gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack that has a WLTP-claimed range of 560 km

The EQA is Mercedes-Benz’s most affordable EV in India now, sitting below the EQB.

It has different headlights, tail lights and bumpers from its combustion-engine counterpart, the GLA.

The interior has a different dual-tone theme, with copper-coloured inserts on AC vents and a tristar trim on the dashboard.

It uses a single electric motor mounted on the front wheel (190 PS/385 Nm).

It takes on the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA has been launched at Rs 66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan India). Available in a single fully loaded 250+ trim, the EQA will now be the carmaker’s most affordable luxury EV offering in the Indian market. The price of this electric SUV is as follows:

Model Price (Introductory) Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Rs 66 lakh

Ex-showroom price, pan-India

Let us take a closer look at this new electric SUV:

Exteriors

The Mercedes-Benz EQA carries over the design language of Mercedes’ other electric models. As such, it gets new smoked headlights with an LED light bar on top of the grille and connected tail light units. The grille, in traditional Mercedes EV fashion, is blanked off and features many three-point silver stars on it. It gets a slightly redesigned bumper with functional air vents to cool the battery pack, and 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels.

The dimensions of the EQA, in comparison to the GLA SUV are as follows:

Dimensions Mercedes-Benz EQA Mercedes-Benz GLA Length 4,465 mm 4,412 mm Width 1,834 mm 1,834 mm Height 1,624 mm 1,616 mm Wheelbase 2,729 mm 2,729 mm Boot Space 340 litres 427 litres

Mercedes is offering the EQA in six monotone colours: Polar White, Night Black, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, High-tech Silver, and Spectral Blue; and two Manufactur paint schemes: Patagonia Red Metallic and Mountain Grey Magno.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz EQA gets the same dashboard layout. However, it gets some EV-specific design additions like illuminated stars on the dashboard, copper-finished illuminated AC vents and trims, and a different Rose Gold and Titanium Grey Pearl themed interior. The seats are upholstered in a sustainable PET material. The rear seats are also different from the GLA and it gets an integrated armrest on the middle seat now. The rear seat backrest is also 40:20:40 split-folding.

Features and Safety

The Mercedes-Benz EQA gets dual 10.25-inch displays integrated into a single glass pane (one for the full digital driver’s display and the other for the infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). It also gets a dual-bar steering wheel with touch-operated controls. Its feature suite also includes a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, dual-zone automatic AC, a 64-colour ambient lighting setup, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, and a 12-speaker Burmester sound system.

The safety net includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, hill-start assist, a 360-degree camera with park assist, and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features like blind spot detection, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Battery, Electric Motor, and Range

The EQA 250+ gets a 70.5 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor mounted on the front axle. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Battery Pack 70.5 kWh Number of Electric Motor(s) 1 Power 190 PS Torque 385 Nm Range Up to 560 km (WLTP) Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

This EV does a 0-100 kmph speed in 8.6 seconds. In terms of charging, it supports up to 11 kW AC charging, which charges the battery from 0-100 percent in 7 hours and 15 minutes, while a 100 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery up from 10-80 percent in just 35 minutes.

Rivals

The EQA, now the most affordable Mercedes EV in India, costing Rs 66 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), will rival the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, the BMW iX1 and Kia EV6.

