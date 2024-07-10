All
Mahindra XUV700 AX7 and AX7 L Priced Reduced By Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

Modified On Jul 10, 2024 03:21 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV700

The price cut, to celebrate the third anniversary of the XUV700, is valid till November 10, 2024

  • The prices of the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants have been slashed by up to Rs 2.20 lakh.

  • The petrol-powered AX7 prices range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh, while AX7 L prices range from Rs 23.49 lakh to Rs 23.69 lakh.

  • The diesel-powered AX7 prices range from Rs 19.99 to Rs 22.80 lakh, while AX7 L prices range from Rs 22.49 to Rs 24.99 lakh.

  • The Mahindra XUV 700 gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine option.

The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have received a price cut for both the petrol and diesel powertrain options. Mahindra says that the price rejig is to celebrate the XUV700’s third anniversary. This move comes after the introduction of two new colourways and a new mid-spec AX5 trim of this SUV. However, it should be noted that the revised prices will be applicable only till November 10, 2024. Let us see the revised price list of both these top-spec variants:

2-litre turbo-petrol engine:

Variant

Seating Configuration

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

Previous Prices

Revised Prices

Price Difference

Previous Prices

Revised Prices

Price Difference

AX7

6-seater FWD*

Rs 21.54 lakh

Rs 19.69 lakh

Rs 1.85 lakh

Rs 23.24 lakh

Rs 21.19 lakh

Rs 2.05 lakh

7-seater FWD

Rs 21.39 lakh

Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 1.90 lakh

Rs 22.99 lakh

Rs 20.99 lakh

Rs 2 lakh

AX7 L

6-seater FWD
  •  
  •  

-

Rs 25.54 lakh

Rs 23.69 lakh

Rs 1.85 lakh

7-seater FWD
  •  
  •  

-

Rs 25.39 lakh

Rs 23.49 lakh

Rs 1.90 lakh

*FWD = front-wheel-drive

  • The 2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 200 PS and 380 Nm and is mated either to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

  • The petrol-powered AX7 and AX7 L variants only get a front-wheel-drive setup.

  • The revised price for the AX7 petrol ranges from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh.

  • The revised price range for the AX7 L petrol starts from Rs 23.49 lakh to Rs 23.69 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

2.2-litre diesel engine:

Variant

Seating Configuration

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

Previous Prices

Revised Prices

Price Difference

Previous Prices

Revised Prices

Price Difference

AX7

6-seater FWD

Rs 22.14 lakh

Rs 20.19 lakh

Rs 1.94 lakh

Rs 23.94 lakh

Rs 21.79 lakh

Rs 2.15 lakh

7-seater FWD

Rs 21.99 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 2 lakh

Rs 23.79 lakh

Rs 21.59 lakh

Rs 2.20 lakh

7-seater AWD
  •  
  •  
  •  

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 22.80 lakh

Rs 2.19 lakh

AX7 L

6-seater FWD

Rs 24.24 lakh

Rs 22.69 lakh

Rs 1.55 lakh

Rs 25.99 lakh

Rs 24.19 lakh

Rs 1.80 lakh

7-seater FWD

Rs 23.99 lakh

Rs 22.49 lakh

Rs 1.50 lakh

Rs 25.89 lakh

Rs 23.99 lakh

Rs 1.90 lakh

7-seater AWD^
  •  
  •  
  •  

Rs 26.99 lakh

Rs 24.99 lakh

Rs 2 lakh

^AWD = all-wheel-drive

  • The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 185 PS and 450 Nm and is mated either to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

  • The diesel-powered AX7 and AX7 L variants with a manual gearbox only get a front-wheel-drive setup, while the automatic variants get an optional all-wheel-drive setup.

  • The revised price for the AX7 diesel now ranges from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 22.80 lakh.

  • The revised price range for the AX7 L diesel starts from Rs 22.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

XUV700 AX7 and AX7 L Features

Here is a comprehensive feature list of everything that is on offer in the Mahindra XUV700’s top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants:

Variant

Features

AX7

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED Fog lamps with cornering function

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • 6-way electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 6 speakers

  • Connected car tech

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Push button start

  • Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 6 airbags 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rain sensing wiper

AX7 L (features it gets over the AX7 trim)

  • 12-speaker Sony sound system

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Memory function on ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable steering wheel

  • Keyless entry

  • 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitor

  • Knee airbags

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Adaptive cruise control

Mahindra XUV700 Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. In its 5-seater configuration, it rivals SUVs like the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Creta.

