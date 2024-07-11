Modified On Jul 11, 2024 05:59 PM By Dipan for Tata Punch 2025

The Tata Punch was launched in 2021 and has yet to receive any comprehensive update. However a facelift of this micro-SUV is being readied for a launch sometime in 2025, and a test mule of the facelifted Tata Punch was spotted again, giving us a glimpse of the interiors.

What Was Spotted

The refreshed interior of the Tata Punch facelift features a bigger infotainment system that is likely to be the same 10.25-inch display present on the Tata Punch EV. A drive mode button was also spotted near the gear lever which looks similar to the one offered in the Tata Altroz. Apart from that, the test mule features the same steering wheel and the same white and black interior. However, it could also borrow the newer 2-spoke steering wheel from the latest Tata offerings, including the Punch EV.

Expected Exterior Changes And Features

It is expected that the Punch facelift will get a redesigned grille and an updated headlight setup that will be more similar to the Punch EV. It will also likely get the same 16-inch alloy wheels, which are expected to come with an updated design. The taillights, however, could be carried on from the pre-facelift model as seen on the latest test mule.

Along with carrying the Punch EV’s infotainment system, the 2025 Punch can also have a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. The safety net can include six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring.

Same Powertrain Expected

The 2025 Tata Punch is likely to carry over the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 88 PS and 115 Nm from the current-spec model. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT gearbox. The same engine can also be opted with a CNG fuel option, which then produces 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. Currently, the CNG powertrain is only offered with a manual gearbox, but with the facelift, Tata could introduce an AMT gearbox, like prevalent on the Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Tata Punch is expected to be priced at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to lock horns with the Hyundai Exter and Maruti Ignis, and also the similarly priced offerings like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

