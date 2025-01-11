Car News That Mattered This Week (January 6-10): New Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, Model Year Updates, And More

The first full week of 2025 brings us a ton of updates on upcoming models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, while some cars also got model year updates

The year 2025 has already begun, and the first full week was action-packed, with automakers confirming new models set to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Tata and Hyundai also brought model-year updates, while Mercedes-Benz created a buzz with not one, but two launches. Let’s take a look at the key highlights of the week.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Prices Out

In November 2024, Mahindra took the wraps off its two new EVs: BE 6 and XEV 9e. Firstly, Mahindra only announced the entry-level prices for these EVs. However, last week the automaker also disclosed the prices for the top-spec variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e with the larger battery pack.

New Details On The Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai has revealed the complete interior of the Creta Electric, and it also disclosed powertrain details of the SUV. The all-electric version of the Creta is set to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, where Hyundai will also announce its prices.

Tata Cars Receive Model Year Updates

Tata also released model year updates for several models in its lineup: Tiago, Tigor, and Tiago EV. Owing to the updates, their prices have also been hiked. The Nexon has also received MY25 (model year) updates with new colour options and variants.

Model Year Updates For Hyundai Cars

Hyundai also brought model year updates for three of its popular offerings: Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Verna. The latest updates bring new features and variants to the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, while also making the Verna automatic more affordable.

Honda Elevate Gets Two New Black Editions

The Honda Elevate joins the list of offerings available in a stealthy black shade with the introduction of two new editions: Black and Signature Black. These new editions are available with the fully loaded ZX trim of the SUV, and come in a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior paint option, which of course, commands a slight premium.

Jeep Meridian Limited (O) Variant Relaunched

The American carmaker, Jeep, has now relaunched the one-below-top Limited (O) variant of the Meridian SUV with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) setup. This variant was discontinued owing to updates this SUV received in October 2024.

New Renault Duster Launch Delayed

Renault has officially confirmed that the Duster SUV will not make a comeback anytime soon, and its launch has been delayed further. However, the automaker has hinted that the existing models in its lineup will receive updates.

MG M9 Electric MPV Revealed

The MG M9 premium electric MPV is all set to make its appearance in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Ahead of its showcase, the automaker has now revealed the exterior design of this premium electric MPV.

Kia EV6 Facelift Coming At Auto Expo

The Kia EV6 was the first all-electric offering from the Korean automaker in India, launched in 2022. Since then, it has been due for a midlife update. We have now got exclusive confirmation about Kia bringing the facelifted EV6 to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Confirmed

While we are expecting the new-generation Tiguan in 2025, Volkswagen is set to bring the Tiguan R-Line, a sportier-looking version of the regular Tiguan, before discontinuing this model. While the exterior and interior will be tweaked, it will not get any mechanical changes.

BYD’s New Electric SUV Coming At Auto Expo

The Chinese EV-maker, BYD, has confirmed that it will debut its new electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, called Sealion 7. The Sealion 7 EV will be BYD’s fourth offering in India and prices will be announced by the first half of 2025.

VinFast Confirms India Debut At Auto Expo 2025

The Vietnamese EV-maker, VinFast, is set to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. VinFast also dropped a new teaser for the VF7 electric SUV which could likely be its debut product in the country.

Two New Launches From Mercedes-Benz

Last week, we also witnessed two new launches from Mercedes: G-Class Electric And EQS SUV 5-seater. For now, the automaker has announced the prices for the G-Class Electric Edition One. On other hand, the EQS SUV now becomes more affordable with the introduction of the new 5-seater variant.

