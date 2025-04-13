2025 Maruti Grand Vitara: 8 Things It Gets Over The Honda Elevate

While the Elevate packs all the essentials and certain premium features, the Grand Vitara has the upper hand here mainly due to the feel-good bits on offer

The 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara was recently launched with an updated list of features making the compact SUV more appealing than before. On the other hand, we have the Honda Elevate which misses out on certain premium features that most of its rivals offer. Apart from features, the Grand Vitara also offers an extra powertrain and drivetrain option.

So without further ado let’s take a look at the 8 things that the Maruti SUV packs over the Honda Elevate:

Panoramic Sunroof

The Honda Elevate offers a regular sunroof which would be adequate for most buyers. However, the Grand Vitara comes with a more premium looking panoramic unit which allows more light to enter inside the cabin and also provides a more airy feeling. The panoramic sunroof recently became more accessible in the Grand Vitara, being offered from the mid-spec Zeta (O) variant onwards.

Powered Driver’s Seat

Maruti has equipped the Grand Vitara with an 8-way powered driver’s seat, while the Elevate comes with manual adjustment for the driver seat adjustment. While not a feature you can’t do without, it surely adds more convenience for the driver or if there are multiple people using the vehicle.

360-degree Camera

A feature that has become very popular, adding both convenience and safety, the 360-degree camera helps you park in tight spaces and also aids in mitigating the blindspots. The Grand Vitara gets this amenity while the Elevate gets just a basic reverse parking camera. Both SUVs offer rear parking sensors, while missing out on front parking sensors that are offered in some rival cars.

It is important to note that the Elevate comes with a lane watch camera on its left ORVM which helps you while changing lanes. However, you will feel the need of a 360-degree camera in certain situations.

Also Read: Tata Curvv And Tata Curvv EV Dark Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 16.49 Lakh

Ventilated Seats

A feature offered with most compact SUVs – ventilated seats – provide an extra layer of cooling to tackle the hot climate of India. The Grand Vitara comes with this feel-good feature, and in the Elevate you will have to solely rely on the AC vents to provide cooling. However, Honda offers a ventilated seat cover as an accessory for those who really want this feature.

Heads-up Display

The Grand Grand Vitara sports a heads-up display which the Elevate misses out on. The heads-up display on the Grand Vitara provides information like the speed, time and other vital stats of the SUV. In the Elevate, you will have to rely on the digital driver’s display to access the necessary information.

A Strong Hybrid Powertrain

Both Elevate and Grand Vitara come with naturally aspirated petrol engines, but it is the Grand Vitara which also offers a strong-hybrid powertrain that combines the best of both worlds - ICE and EV. The Grand Vitara’s hybrid powertrain is extremely fuel efficient with a claimed fuel-efficiency of up to 27.97 kmpl. It features a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine which makes 116 PS and 141 Nm.

All-wheel Drive

The Grand Vitara provides the option of opting for an all-wheel drive system with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The AWD system can be had with the automatic transmission only. The Elevate on the other hand comes with a front-wheel drivetrain only. The AWD system would provide more grip and you can even do mild off-roading.

Price And Rivals

The Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 11.42 lakh and Rs 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Elevate on the other hand is not as expensive with prices ranging between Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh. Other options in the segment include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. Would you pick the Grand Vitara or save some money and go with the Elevate? Let us know in the comments section.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.