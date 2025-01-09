Tata Tiago, Tiago EV And Tigor Variant And Features Rejigged, Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

The entry-level Tata offerings get a bigger free-standing touchscreen, updated driver’s display and new variants as a part of their model year revisions

2025 is here and carmakers have started updating their existing models. After Hyundai updated some of its cars recently, it is Tata now that has joined the bandwagon of introducing model year updates to the Tata Tiago, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. The updates have brought in new features, which have also allowed for a full-price rejig in the respective cars’ lineup. Let us take a look at these changes in detail:

Tata Tiago

As mentioned earlier, the Tata Tiago has been given some feature updates that make it a more modern alternative now. Here is a list of all the features:

LED headlights

Shark fin antenna

Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Updated driver’s display

New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Rear parking camera

New fabric seat upholstery

Electronic stability control (ESC)

In addition to the features, Tata has also rejigged the price and variant list of the Tiago, details of which are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5 lakh Rs 5 lakh No difference XM Rs 5.70 lakh Rs 5.70 lakh No difference XTO Rs 5.85 lakh Discontinued – XT Rs 6 lakh Rs 6.30 lakh Rs 30,000 XT Rhythm Rs 6.40 lakh Discontinued – XT NRG Rs 6.50 lakh Discontinued – XZ NA Rs 6.90 lakh New variant XZ NRG Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 20,000 XZ Plus Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 30,000 XZO Plus Rs 6.80 lakh Discontinued –

Tata has yet to disclose the revised prices of the AMT variants. Some mid-spec and higher-spec Tiago variants have seen a price hike of up to Rs 30,000, while the prices of the base-spec variants remain unchanged. A few mid-spec and the fully loaded XZO Plus variants have also been axed.

Prices of the CNG variants of the Tiago too have been revised, here are the details:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE CNG Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh No difference XM CNG Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 6.70 lakh No difference XT CNG Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 30,000 XT Rhythm CNG Rs 7.40 lakh Discontinued – XT NRG CNG Rs 7.50 lakh Discontinued – XZ CNG NA Rs 7.90 lakh New variant XZ Plus CNG Rs 8 lakh Discontinued – XZ NRG CNG Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 20,000

Like the regular petrol-powered Tiago, prices of the entry-level variants are unchanged, while the mid-spec XT CNG and top-spec XZ NRG CNG have seen price hikes of up to Rs 30,000. While some mid-spec and a higher-spec variant were discontinued, a new mid-spec XZ CNG variant was added to the lineup.

Tata Tiago EV

Like the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tiago, the Tata Tiago EV has also received some feature updates. Here are those features:

LED headlights

Redesigned grille

New 14-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

EV badge on front doors

Shark fin antenna

Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Updated driver’s display

New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

New black and grey cabin theme

HD rear parking camera

New fabric seat upholstery

Electronic stability control (ESC)

The electric version of the Tiago hatchback also saw some price hikes, the details of which are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE MR Rs 8 lakh Rs 8 lakh No difference XT MR Rs 9 lakh Rs 9 lakh No difference XT LR Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Rs 14,000 XZ Plus Rs 10.49 lakh Discontinued – XZ Plus Tech Lux LR Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.14 lakh Rs 14,000

The entry-level variants are priced the same as before, while the mid-spec XT LR and top-spec XZ Plus Tech Lux LR have seen a price hike of Rs 14,000. The higher-spec XZ Plus variant has been discontinued with the model year update.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor, with its MY 2025 update, has received a similar feature addition. Here are the details:

LED headlights

Shark fin antenna

360-degree camera

Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Updated driver’s display

New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

HD Rear parking camera

New fabric seat upholstery

Electronic stability control (ESC)

In addition to this, the prices have also been hiked and variants have been rejigged. The details are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 6 lakh Discontinued – XM Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6 lakh (- Rs 60,000) XT – Rs 6.70 lakh New variant XZ Rs 7.10 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh + Rs 20,000 XZ Plus Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ Plus Lux – 8.50 lakh New variant

While the base-spec XE variant priced at Rs 6 lakh is discontinued, prices of the one-over base XT variant have been slashed by Rs 60,000 and it now costs Rs 6 lakh. This means that the entry-level variant of the Tigor, prices of which remain the same, can have more features than before. The Tigor also comes with a new fully-loaded XZ Plus Lux variant which is Rs 70,000 more expensive than the previous top-spec XZ Plus trim.

Prices of the CNG variants were revised too, here are the details:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM CNG Rs 7.60 lakh Discontinued – XT CNG – Rs 7.70 lakh New variant XZ CNG Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 20,000 XZ Plus CNG Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ Plus Lux CNG – Rs 9.50 lakh New variant

Option for a CNG powertrain in a Tigor has become more expensive by Rs 10,000, as the earlier XM CNG variant has been replaced by a new XT CNG trim. Prices of other variants have been hiked by up to Rs 20,000, while a new top-spec XZ Plus Lux CNG variant has been introduced in the lineup.

Do note that the powertrain options on the Tiago, Tigor and TIgor EV are unchanged after the model-year update. The details of the ICE version of the Tiago and Tigor is as follows:

Tata Tiago and Tigor Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 86 PS 73.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Here are the electric powertrain specifications of the Tata Tiago EV: