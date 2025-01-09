Tata Tiago, Tiago EV And Tigor Variant And Features Rejigged, Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
-
The entry-level Tata offerings get a bigger free-standing touchscreen, updated driver’s display and new variants as a part of their model year revisions
2025 is here and carmakers have started updating their existing models. After Hyundai updated some of its cars recently, it is Tata now that has joined the bandwagon of introducing model year updates to the Tata Tiago, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. The updates have brought in new features, which have also allowed for a full-price rejig in the respective cars’ lineup. Let us take a look at these changes in detail:
Tata Tiago
As mentioned earlier, the Tata Tiago has been given some feature updates that make it a more modern alternative now. Here is a list of all the features:
-
LED headlights
-
Shark fin antenna
-
Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Updated driver’s display
-
New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
-
Rear parking camera
-
New fabric seat upholstery
-
Electronic stability control (ESC)
In addition to the features, Tata has also rejigged the price and variant list of the Tiago, details of which are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
No difference
|
XM
|
Rs 5.70 lakh
|
Rs 5.70 lakh
|
No difference
|
XTO
|
Rs 5.85 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XT
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 6.30 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
XT Rhythm
|
Rs 6.40 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XT NRG
|
Rs 6.50 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XZ
|
NA
|
Rs 6.90 lakh
|
New variant
|
XZ NRG
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 7.20 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
XZ Plus
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
XZO Plus
|
Rs 6.80 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
Tata has yet to disclose the revised prices of the AMT variants. Some mid-spec and higher-spec Tiago variants have seen a price hike of up to Rs 30,000, while the prices of the base-spec variants remain unchanged. A few mid-spec and the fully loaded XZO Plus variants have also been axed.
Prices of the CNG variants of the Tiago too have been revised, here are the details:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE CNG
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
No difference
|
XM CNG
|
Rs 6.70 lakh
|
Rs 6.70 lakh
|
No difference
|
XT CNG
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
XT Rhythm CNG
|
Rs 7.40 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XT NRG CNG
|
Rs 7.50 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XZ CNG
|
NA
|
Rs 7.90 lakh
|
New variant
|
XZ Plus CNG
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XZ NRG CNG
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8.20 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
Like the regular petrol-powered Tiago, prices of the entry-level variants are unchanged, while the mid-spec XT CNG and top-spec XZ NRG CNG have seen price hikes of up to Rs 30,000. While some mid-spec and a higher-spec variant were discontinued, a new mid-spec XZ CNG variant was added to the lineup.
Tata Tiago EV
Like the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tiago, the Tata Tiago EV has also received some feature updates. Here are those features:
-
LED headlights
-
Redesigned grille
-
New 14-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels
-
EV badge on front doors
-
Shark fin antenna
-
Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Updated driver’s display
-
New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
-
New black and grey cabin theme
-
HD rear parking camera
-
New fabric seat upholstery
-
Electronic stability control (ESC)
The electric version of the Tiago hatchback also saw some price hikes, the details of which are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE MR
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
No difference
|
XT MR
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
No difference
|
XT LR
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 10.14 lakh
|
Rs 14,000
|
XZ Plus
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XZ Plus Tech Lux LR
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 11.14 lakh
|
Rs 14,000
The entry-level variants are priced the same as before, while the mid-spec XT LR and top-spec XZ Plus Tech Lux LR have seen a price hike of Rs 14,000. The higher-spec XZ Plus variant has been discontinued with the model year update.
Tata Tigor
The Tata Tigor, with its MY 2025 update, has received a similar feature addition. Here are the details:
-
LED headlights
-
Shark fin antenna
-
360-degree camera
-
Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Updated driver’s display
-
New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo
-
HD Rear parking camera
-
New fabric seat upholstery
-
Electronic stability control (ESC)
In addition to this, the prices have also been hiked and variants have been rejigged. The details are as follows:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XM
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
(- Rs 60,000)
|
XT
|
–
|
Rs 6.70 lakh
|
New variant
|
XZ
|
Rs 7.10 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
XZ Plus
|
Rs 7.80 lakh
|
Rs 7.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
XZ Plus Lux
|
–
|
8.50 lakh
|
New variant
While the base-spec XE variant priced at Rs 6 lakh is discontinued, prices of the one-over base XT variant have been slashed by Rs 60,000 and it now costs Rs 6 lakh. This means that the entry-level variant of the Tigor, prices of which remain the same, can have more features than before. The Tigor also comes with a new fully-loaded XZ Plus Lux variant which is Rs 70,000 more expensive than the previous top-spec XZ Plus trim.
Prices of the CNG variants were revised too, here are the details:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XM CNG
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
–
|
XT CNG
|
–
|
Rs 7.70 lakh
|
New variant
|
XZ CNG
|
Rs 8.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
XZ Plus CNG
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Rs 8.90 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
XZ Plus Lux CNG
|
–
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
New variant
Option for a CNG powertrain in a Tigor has become more expensive by Rs 10,000, as the earlier XM CNG variant has been replaced by a new XT CNG trim. Prices of other variants have been hiked by up to Rs 20,000, while a new top-spec XZ Plus Lux CNG variant has been introduced in the lineup.
Do note that the powertrain options on the Tiago, Tigor and TIgor EV are unchanged after the model-year update. The details of the ICE version of the Tiago and Tigor is as follows:
|
Tata Tiago and Tigor
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.2-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
86 PS
|
73.5 PS
|
Torque
|
113 Nm
|
95 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*
*AMT = Automated manual transmission
Here are the electric powertrain specifications of the Tata Tiago EV:
|
Battery Pack
|
19.2 kWh
|
24 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
61 PS
|
75 PS
|
Torque
|
110 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC 1+2)
|
221 km
|
275 km