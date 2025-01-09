All
Tata Tiago, Tiago EV And Tigor Variant And Features Rejigged, Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

Published On Jan 09, 2025 01:24 PM By Dipan for Tata Tiago

The entry-level Tata offerings get a bigger free-standing touchscreen, updated driver’s display and new variants as a part of their model year revisions

2025 is here and carmakers have started updating their existing models. After Hyundai updated some of its cars recently, it is Tata now that has joined the bandwagon of introducing model year updates to the Tata Tiago, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. The updates have brought in new features, which have also allowed for a full-price rejig in the respective cars’ lineup. Let us take a look at these changes in detail:

Tata Tiago

As mentioned earlier, the Tata Tiago has been given some feature updates that make it a more modern alternative now. Here is a list of all the features:

  • LED headlights

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Updated driver’s display

  • New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • Rear parking camera

  • New fabric seat upholstery

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

 

In addition to the features, Tata has also rejigged the price and variant list of the Tiago, details of which are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 5 lakh

Rs 5 lakh

No difference

XM

Rs 5.70 lakh

Rs 5.70 lakh

No difference

XTO

Rs 5.85 lakh

Discontinued

XT

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 6.30 lakh

Rs 30,000

XT Rhythm

Rs 6.40 lakh

Discontinued

XT NRG

Rs 6.50 lakh

Discontinued

XZ

NA

Rs 6.90 lakh

New variant

XZ NRG

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 7.20 lakh

Rs 20,000

XZ Plus

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 30,000

XZO Plus

Rs 6.80 lakh

Discontinued

 

Tata has yet to disclose the revised prices of the AMT variants. Some mid-spec and higher-spec Tiago variants have seen a price hike of up to Rs 30,000, while the prices of the base-spec variants remain unchanged. A few mid-spec and the fully loaded XZO Plus variants have also been axed.

 

Prices of the CNG variants of the Tiago too have been revised, here are the details:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE CNG

Rs 6 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

No difference

XM CNG

Rs 6.70 lakh

Rs 6.70 lakh

No difference

XT CNG

Rs 7 lakh

Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 30,000

XT Rhythm CNG

Rs 7.40 lakh

Discontinued

XT NRG CNG

Rs 7.50 lakh

Discontinued

XZ CNG

NA

Rs 7.90 lakh

New variant

XZ Plus CNG

Rs 8 lakh

Discontinued

XZ NRG CNG

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.20 lakh

Rs 20,000

Like the regular petrol-powered Tiago, prices of the entry-level variants are unchanged, while the mid-spec XT CNG and top-spec XZ NRG CNG have seen price hikes of up to Rs 30,000. While some mid-spec and a higher-spec variant were discontinued, a new mid-spec XZ CNG variant was added to the lineup.

Tata Tiago EV

Like the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Tiago, the Tata Tiago EV has also received some feature updates. Here are those features:

 

  • LED headlights

  • Redesigned grille

  • New 14-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • EV badge on front doors

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Updated driver’s display

  • New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • New black and grey cabin theme

  • HD rear parking camera

  • New fabric seat upholstery

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

 

The electric version of the Tiago hatchback also saw some price hikes, the details of which are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE MR

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8 lakh

No difference

XT MR

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 9 lakh

No difference

XT LR

Rs 10 lakh

Rs 10.14 lakh

Rs 14,000

XZ Plus

Rs 10.49 lakh

Discontinued

XZ Plus Tech Lux LR

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.14 lakh

Rs 14,000

 

The entry-level variants are priced the same as before, while the mid-spec XT LR and top-spec XZ Plus Tech Lux LR have seen a price hike of Rs 14,000. The higher-spec XZ Plus variant has been discontinued with the model year update.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor, with its MY 2025 update, has received a similar feature addition. Here are the details:

  • LED headlights

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 360-degree camera

  • Free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Updated driver’s display

  • New 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

  • HD Rear parking camera

  • New fabric seat upholstery

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

 

In addition to this, the prices have also been hiked and variants have been rejigged. The details are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 6 lakh

Discontinued

XM

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6 lakh

(- Rs 60,000)

XT

Rs 6.70 lakh

New variant

XZ

Rs 7.10 lakh

Rs 7.30 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

XZ Plus

Rs 7.80 lakh

Rs 7.90 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

XZ Plus Lux

8.50 lakh

New variant

 

While the base-spec XE variant priced at Rs 6 lakh is discontinued, prices of the one-over base XT variant have been slashed by Rs 60,000 and it now costs Rs 6 lakh. This means that the entry-level variant of the Tigor, prices of which remain the same, can have more features than before. The Tigor also comes with a new fully-loaded XZ Plus Lux variant which is Rs 70,000 more expensive than the previous top-spec XZ Plus trim.

 

Prices of the CNG variants were revised too, here are the details:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XM CNG

Rs 7.60 lakh

Discontinued

XT CNG

Rs 7.70 lakh

New variant

XZ CNG

Rs 8.10 lakh

Rs 8.30 lakh

Rs 20,000

XZ Plus CNG

Rs 8.80 lakh

Rs 8.90 lakh

Rs 10,000

XZ Plus Lux CNG

Rs 9.50 lakh

New variant

 

Option for a CNG powertrain in a Tigor has become more expensive by Rs 10,000, as the earlier XM CNG variant has been replaced by a new XT CNG trim. Prices of other variants have been hiked by up to Rs 20,000, while a new top-spec XZ Plus Lux CNG variant has been introduced in the lineup.

 

Do note that the powertrain options on the Tiago, Tigor and TIgor EV are unchanged after the model-year update. The details of the ICE version of the Tiago and Tigor is as follows:

Tata Tiago and Tigor

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

86 PS

73.5 PS

Torque

113 Nm

95 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

Here are the electric powertrain specifications of the Tata Tiago EV:

Battery Pack

19.2 kWh

24 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

61 PS

75 PS

Torque

110 Nm

114 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC 1+2)

221 km

275 km
