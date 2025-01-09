Tata Nexon Updated For 2025 With New Colour Options And Variants
Published On Jan 09, 2025 08:19 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon
- 8.7K Views
-
- Write a comment
The Fearless Purple colour, in which the Nexon was showcased during its launch, has been discontinued
-
The prices of the updated Tata Nexon start from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
It comes with two new colour themes: Grassland Beige and Royal Blue.
-
Three new variants – Pure Plus, Creative and Creative Plus PS – have been introduced.
-
The exterior and interior design have been unaltered.
-
It continues to come with turbo-petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options.
After the MY2025 updates for the Tata Tiago, Tiago EV and Tigor were recently introduced, it is the Tata Nexon that has received its model year update. This update has introduced two new colour options: Royal Blue and Grassland Beige and three new variants. The Fearless Purple colour theme has now been discontinued. Let us take a look at the three new variants that the Nexon now comes packing:
New Variants
Pure Plus
Price: From Rs 9.69 lakh
Creative
Price: From Rs 10.99 lakh
Creative Plus PS
Price: From Rs 12.29 lakh
Other Updates
Other things in the Tata Nexon, including the exterior and interior design and features remain the same.
In terms of features, the Tata Nexon comes with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster), auto AC with rear vents, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.
On the safety front, it has received a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP and packs features like 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Powertrain Options
The powertrain options also remain the same, details of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol (CNG Mode)
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; AMT = Automated manual transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Price And Rivals
The Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) and the entire price list is expected to be revealed soon. The Nexon rivals sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.
Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.
1 out of 1 found this helpful