Mahindra XEV 9e Fully Loaded Pack 3 Variant's Prices Revealed; Launched At Rs 30.50 Lakh

Bookings of the top-spec Pack Three variant with the 79 kWh battery pack start from February 14, 2025

The top-spec Pack Three variant with the 79 kWh battery is priced at Rs 30.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Test drives are set to start in a phased manner from January 14 onwards.

Deliveries for the top-end variant to commence from March onwards.

Gets connected LED DRLs and tail lights, LED headlights and up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets three 12.3-inch displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charger and a selfie camera.

Safety net comprises 9 airbags, 360-degree camera, park assist and level-2 ADAS.

Gets two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 656 km.

Prices of the fully-loaded ‘Pack Three’ variant with the 79 kWh battery of the Mahindra XEV 9e have been revealed which starts at Rs 30.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Notably, this price is non-inclusive of the home charger, which will have to be bought separately. The XEV 9e is available in three variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three and the pricing of the entry-level variant was revealed during the unveiling in November 2024. Bookings of the top-spec variant will commence from February 14, 2024 and the test drives will begin in a phased manner from January 14, 2025. Deliveries for the top-end variant of the XEV 9e are set to begin from March 2025. Here's the detailed prices of the Mahindra XEV 9e:

Let us take a look at the variant-wise pricing of the Mahindra XEV 9e:

Variant Battery Pack Option 59 kWh 79 kWh Pack One Rs 21.90 lakh – Pack Two TBA TBA Pack Three TBA Rs 30.50 lakh

Let us take a detailed look at everything the Mahindra XEV 9e has to offer:

Exterior

The Mahindra XEV 9e has a design that is unique and stands out. It gets connected LED DRLs that extend to the sides of the vertically stacked LED projector headlights. In a typical EV fashion, the grille is blanked off. The lower bumper is black with a chunky skid plate.

As the XEV 9e is an SUV-coupe, it has a sloping roofline that tapers down towards the rear of the car. It comes with flush door handles, body-coloured ORVMs and black cladding on the wheel arches that run across the length of the EV. It gets 19-inch wheels as standard and bigger 20-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels can be opted as an optional accessory.

The rear design also resembles the front with a connected LED tail light setup. The protruding tailgate features an illuminated Infinity logo which the carmaker will use specifically for its EVs. The rear bumper is black and features a chrome applique on it.

Interior

The interior of the XEV 9e is as futuristic as the exterior design. It comes with a layered dashboard design, the topmost section of which features three 12.3-inch screens and a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, while the lower portion flows cohesively into the centre console.

The steering wheel, in addition to featuring buttons for audio and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, also gets a button for an additional boost in power for 10 seconds.

The centre console features controls for the infotainment system, driving modes and houses the drive selector lever as well. It also features two cupholders and a wireless phone charger.

The seats come with a leatherette upholstery and all seats come with 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests. Comfort for the rear passengers is amplified with the rear AC vents.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Prices Start At Rs 26.9 Lakh

Features And Safety

Mahindra is also offering a premium feature suite with the XEV 9e, including a panoramic glass roof with lighting elements on it, a multi-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a 1400-watt 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and ventilated and powered front seats. It also features an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The safety package is also robust with features such as 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. Mahindra is also offering the XEV 9e with a park assist feature as seen on some luxury models.

Battery Pack, Performance and Range

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with two battery pack options and a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD RWD

The EV supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Additionally, Mahindra is offering two optional home charging units, a 7.3 kWh and an 11.2 kWh charger, available for purchase. There are three drive modes: Range, Everyday and Race.

Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e has no direct rivals as of now, but it will lock horns with the BYD Atto 3, the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV, which are also expected to be introduced in 2025. Its specifications also put it on par with the more expensive Hyundai Ioniq 5.

