Made-in-India Honda Elevate Crash Tested By Japan NCAP, Scores Full 5-Star Rating

The Honda Elevate was put through a series of tests in Japan, where it managed to very good ratings, securing a full 5 out of 5 in most of the parameters

The made-in-India Honda Elevate, exported and sold as Honda WR-V in Japan, has been crash tested by the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP). The compact SUV passed this rigorous safety test with flying colours, securing a perfect 5-star safety rating. Let’s take a detailed look at its JNCAP test results.

Result

Safety Parameters Scores Percentage Overall Safety Performance 176.23 / 193.8 90% Preventive Safety Performance 82.22 / 85.8 95% Collision Safety Performance 86.01 / 100 86% Automatic Emergency Call System 8 / 8 100%

Key Takeaways

In the full frontal collision test, the car was driven straight into a barrier at 50 kmph to simulate a head-on crash. It earned a top Level 5 rating in this test.

Next was the new offset frontal collision test, where only a portion of the car’s front end hits another object. The Elevate absorbed the impact well and kept the passenger compartment intact. It scored 22.42 out of 24 points for protecting its own occupants. Interestingly, the test also checks how much damage the car could cause to another vehicle in the same crash. The Elevate received a slight penalty here, scoring -1.23 points out of 5 in what’s called partner vehicle protection.

In the side impact test, when the car is hit from the side by a moving barrier, the side airbags deployed effectively. The Elevate got a Level-5 rating in this. In the rear-end collision tests, both the driver and passenger seats received a Level 4 rating.

The Elevate was also tested for pedestrian safety in JNCAP checks. It earned a Level 4 for head protection and a full Level 5 for leg protection, which are among the higher ratings for this category.

The Honda Elevate also scored a perfect Level 5 rating for the Autonomous Emergency braking test, where it was tested for collision prevention against moving dummies like pedestrians, cars and bicycles at speeds of 20 kmph, 25 kmph, 30 kmph, 40 kmph, 45 kmph and a maximum of 60 kmph as well as lane departure prevention. This proves that the advanced driver assistance systems l have been put to use effectively.

Other Safety Features On Offer

The Japan-spec Honda Elevate is equipped with safety features like six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, lane watch camera and rear parking camera with sensors. It also gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Price And Rivals

The Honda Elevate, in India, retails at a price range of Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). On our shores, it rivals the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Basalt, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

