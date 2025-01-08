5 Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Tiguan R-Line will get a slightly different body style and a new interior colour while packing in the same 2-litre TSI engine

The current-spec facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan was launched in India in December 2021, and a new-generation model is expected in 2025. However, it has now been confirmed that a new R-Line variant will be introduced before the current-spec model is discontinued. The Tiguan R-Line is essentially a sportier-looking alternative to the regular Tiguan and here are the top five things you need to know about it.

No Mechanical Changes

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be the new top-spec variant in the SUV’s current lineup, which currently features only the Elegance variant. The upcoming trim will only get design updates inside and out but the mechanicals will remain unchanged and hence the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the standard model will make its way to this trim as well. Here are the detailed specifications of this engine:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Sportier Exterior

While mechanicals will remain unchanged, the exterior design will be similar to the facelifted second-generation model which was on sale globally till 2023. It gets a tweaked front bumper, where its lower portion is body coloured, unlike the regular model. It also gets bigger air intake channels and a C-shaped chrome element under the headlight units, which has a black theme in the regular model. The headlights and grille are the same, but the latter features an ‘R’ badge (not to be confused with the spicier Tiguan R version of the SUV).

In profile, the major differentiator is the new dual-tone alloy wheel design that makes the SUV look sharper. The black cladding under the doors on the regular model is replaced by body-coloured panels. However, the cladding on the wheel arches is present on the R-Line as well.

At the rear, while the tail lights and the overall design are the same, the bumper sees some changes too in the form of new dual-tip exhaust outlets.

Different-themed Interior

While the current-spec Tiguan comes with a dual-tone black and grey theme, the R-Line could come with an all-black cabin to alleviate the sporty quotient of the Tiguan. The seat upholstery of the Tiguan R-Line could be black to match the cabin theme.

Rest everything is expected to be similar including the 3-spoke steering wheel, the angular AC vents and the touch-enabled AC control panel.

Same Features And Safety

The features list is expected to be unaltered and the Tiguan R-Line could come with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 10-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 3-zone auto AC, a power-adjustable driver's seat and 30-colour ambient lighting.

The safety suite is also likely to be similar with features such as six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, hill descent control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be launched by April 2025. It will continue to rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross.

