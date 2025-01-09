Exclusive: Kia EV6 Facelift To Be Showcased At Auto Expo 2025

The midlife update is not just limited to cosmetic tweaks, but it also includes a much larger battery pack in its home country

Kia introduced the facelifted EV6 in South Korea in the first half of 2024.

Exterior updates include tweaked LED headlights and revised alloy wheel design.

Interior changes comprise a new 2-spoke steering wheel and a revised centre console.

Features on board include dual 12.3-inch displays, a 12-inch heads-up display and up to 10 airbags.

International-spec model gets a larger 84 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of up to 494 km in South Korea.

India launch expected soon; prices could start from Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia EV6 was the carmaker’s first all-electric car for our market and it was introduced in 2022. In the first half of 2024, it got a refresh in South Korea, and it has now been confirmed that the new EV6 will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kia EV:

Design

Up front, the facelifted EV6 gets redesigned headlights with sharper LED DRLs replacing the eyebrow-styled units. Other updates to the EV’s fascia include a tweaked grille design and a revised bumper.

Changes to the EV’s profile are the least, save for the provision of a freshly designed set of alloy wheels (19-inch units are standard, while 20-inch wheels are available on the fully loaded variants). At the back, it has carried on with the connected LED tail light setup as seen on the current India-spec EV6.

Cabin And Features

Inside, it now features a new curved housing for the integrated dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and the other for the infotainment). You can also spot the redesigned 2-spoke steering wheel with chunkier steering-mounted controls. Its centre console has been redesigned as well and it now features a fingerprint scanner that works as a biometric key for registered users as an alternative to the physical key.

Other updates include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AR navigation (on the infotainment screen), OTA software updates (was previously limited to maps only), a digital rear-view mirror, and an enhanced 12-inch heads-up display to show more information.

Its safety net now comprises 10 airbags, which is two more than the India-spec model. That said, it is still offered with all the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as the pre-facelift model which includes lane change assist, park assist, and forward collision mitigation.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

Specification Kia EV6 Battery Pack 84 kWh 84 kWh Claimed Range Up to 494 km (South Korean government testing) Up to 461 km (South Korean government testing) No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 Power 229 PS 325 PS Torque 350 Nm 605 Nm Drivetrain RWD* AWD^

*RWD- rear-wheel-drive

^AWD- all-wheel-drive

For reference, the current India-spec EV6 comes with a smaller 77.4 kWh battery pack offering an ARAI-rated range of up to 708 km. It gets a choice between either a single motor rear-wheel drive (229 PS/ 350 Nm), or a dual motor all-wheel drive (325 PS/ 605 Nm) setup. The EV6 already comes with 350 kW DC fast charging capabilities to juice up the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Expected Price And Rivals

The facelifted Kia EV6 is expected to go on sale soon, with prices likely to start at Rs 63 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to fight it out with the Volvo C40 Recharge, while serving as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Seal and BMW i4.

